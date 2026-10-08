President Connolly launches new Christy Moore exhibition

PRESIDENT Catherine Connolly was on hand to help launch a new exhibition celebrating the work of Christy Moore.

The singer-songwriter, who hails from Newbridge in Co. Kildare, previously donated materials form his personal archive to the Irish Traditional Music Archive (ITMA) in Dublin.

Their new public exhibition Christy Moore: How Do Songs Live? contains those materials.

“The collection spans over six decades and includes lyric notebooks, correspondence, recordings, setlists, photographs, and press materials,” the ITMA explains.

“As part of his exceptional donation, Christy Moore also recorded 188 songs in ITMA’s studio, often reciting personal stories and memories that went along with them,” they added.

“These recordings will also be available to listen to as part of the exhibition.”

President Connolly and her husband Brian McEnery officially launched the exhibition on October 5.

“For more than fifty years, Christy Moore has inspired generations of musicians and activists to stand in solidarity with those facing challenges and oppression,” President Connolly said.

“Even when it was not easy, Christy’s voice has been an example to so many of us,” she added.

"Christy’s songs and music provide a vital insight and commentary on the lives of Irish people, and of the great struggles and causes of those decades.

“We are greatly indebted to him for all of the wonderful songs and stories he has given us, which will be treasured and learned from for decades to come."

ITMA Director Liam O’Connor said Moore is “cherished by lovers of Irish song at home and all over the world”.

“His incredibly generous donation to ITMA is an important gift to the Irish people."

Moore said he “loves” the fact that the work he has donated to the ITMA may now be accessed by music fans across the globe.

"I love the idea of the songs being in here and some young person in Australia or America or Clare or Belfast, being able to log on here and get the words and hear the tune and hear the melody,” he said.

Cristy Moore: How Do Songs Live? opens to the public on October 12. Tickets are available from www.itma.ie.

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