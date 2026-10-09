Milwaukee Irish Fest 2026 - the spirit of Céad Míle Fáilte

THE best of Irish music, culture, tourism, and friendship appeared on centrE stage as Milwaukee Irish Fest celebrated 45 years.

Milwaukee Irish Fest 2026 proudly proclaimed “Sé do bheatha abhaile.” Welcome Home!" at its 20206 instalment this summer.

Thousands came to Milwaukee’s lakefront from across North America and Ireland to take part in the largest Irish music festival in the world.

From The Grand Hooley opening on Thursday afternoon to the traditional Scattering closing ceremony Sunday evening, Irish Fest hosted 100’s of performances and events on 13 stages. Irish Fest truly offered entertainment for all ages.

The weather was kind, bringing sunny skies, moderate temperatures and huge crowds to Milwaukee’s lakefront.

Milwaukee Irish Fest hosted many returning favourites as well as new and emerging Irish musical talent.

Irish Fest highlighted the talents of several all-female and predominantly female musical groups. Irish trad supergroup, BIIRD, made its Irish Fest debut.

Formed in 2024 by Lisa Canny, a seven-time All-Ireland champion on harp and banjo, all-female BIIRD has quickly made its impact in expanding audiences of trad music with their fierce and proud performances.

The Brigideens is a new acoustic roots band formed and led by Grammy winning, Emmy nominated, 9-time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion Eileen Ivers.

Named for Brigid, the Celtic patron saint of peace, this predominantly female group brings together Irish and American vocalists and instrumentalists performing traditional reels and soaring ballads. County Clare’s Cailíní Lua is an all-female trad quartet becoming known for their fresh and lively interpretations of traditional Irish music.

Other acts appearing for the first time included Ally the Piper, Billow Wood, Altan and the Foreign Landers. Irish Fest’s deep relationship with Dublin Temple Bar TradFest brought Fionn and Jonathan Angus, and George Murphy to its stages.

Irish Fest welcomed back Irish-music juggernauts Gaelic Storm, Scythian, and JigJam.

The Gardiner Brothers returned bringing back their dancing wizardry. Other returning talents included The Drowsy Lads, Diddley Idols, Shane Hennessey, Japan’s O’Jizo, Conor Mallon, and Tommy Sands, as well as numerous Irish ex-pat performers including Ian Gould, Enda Reilly, Barry Dodd, and Denise Laumann.

Milwaukee Irish Fest even included a University of Wisconsin Alumni Band pep rally celebrating the 2027 Aer Lingus College Football Classic, which will feature the University of Wisconsin football team playing the University of Pittsburgh in Dublin on 28 August 2027.

Irish Fest always includes many talented Milwaukee and Midwest area bands with deep Irish roots including Athas, Atlantic Wave, Blackthorn Folly, the Gleasons, Reilly, Cat and Hare, Rory Modlinski, and Radiation.

For Molly Modlinski, Festival Director, “one of the greatest joys of Irish Fest is seeing all of the pieces come together — the music, dance, culture, volunteers, performers, vendors, and our attendees. This year, I was especially proud of how our team continues to build on the traditions that have made Irish Fest so successful while also finding new ways to introduce people to Irish and Celtic culture.”

Caitlin Ward, Executive Director of CelticMKE, Irish Fest’s parent organisation, was also quite proud of this year’s festival.

“We had a great mix of the music and traditions that people come back for year after year, along with new artists, cultural experiences, and opportunities to connect with Irish culture in different ways," she said.

"I think that balance is really important to who we are and where we want the festival to continue to go.”

Milwaukee Irish Fest offered much more than brilliant music. Many opportunities were provided for fairgoers to dive more deeply into Irish history, culture, language, and storytelling as well as the chance to explore ancestral roots. Folks had the chance to meet with many Irish authors, artists and linguists.

Brilliant displays of Irish dance and costumes were abundant during the festival from performances by Trinity Academy of Irish Dance and Glencastle Irish Dancers, as well as the Beglan, Bellator, Cashel, Kinsella, McNamara McCarthy, Milwaukee Irish, and Schauer Center dance schools. Éamonn de Cógáin – Milwaukee’s Irish Céilí King' hosted Irish dancing lessons and storytelling sessions.

Milwaukee has many close ties to Ireland, including enjoying sister-city status with Galway for over 30 years. Galway, as well as Counties Clare, Mayo, Londonderry and Longford were well represented with a large contingent of city and county representatives along with Irish government officials and officials.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and other local officials welcomed the Irish delegation with remarks focused on the many close ancestral, cultural and business ties and interests between Milwaukee and its Irish brothers and sisters.

The continued popularity of Milwaukee Irish Fest for the tens of thousands of people who attend every year contributes to the fact that, according to one New York Times survey, Wisconsin is the only state with Ireland as its number one foreign vacation destination.

Come celebrate Milwaukee Irish Fest’s 46th year next year on the third weekend of August—19-22 August 2027. Check out www.irishfest.com, for more information.

Brooke Billick is a Milwaukee-based photojournalist specialising in live performances and music festivals.

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