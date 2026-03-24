€6.2m pledge to support Irish and Ulster Scots languages

THE Irish Government has confirmed funding of €6.2m for projects which support Irish and the Ulster Scots languages.

Minister for Rural and Community and Gaeltacht Development, Dara Calleary confirmed the amount this week, which comes under the government’s Shared Island Initiative.

“I am delighted to announce this significant capital funding today as part of the Government’s Shared Island Initiative to enhance co-operation, relationships and mutual understanding on the island of Ireland,” Minister Calleary said.

“The funding will contribute to a range of projects that create lasting community and cultural benefits for the Irish-speaking and Ulster-Scots communities in Northern Ireland and the border counties.”

The announcement includes capital funding of up to €4.8m for An Ciste Infheistíochta Gaeilge.

That money, which will be rolled out over four years, will co-fund Irish-language community projects across Northern Ireland.

Also included in the total is over €1.4m for the North West Cultural Partnership, to co-fund delivery of the Cultural Embrace capital project in Derry City.

“It is important that we support organisations across the island who are working to bring people and communities together, including through the Irish language and Ulster Scots language, culture and heritage traditions,” Minister Calleary explained.

“I look forward to seeing the projects being developed by An Ciste Infheistíochta Gaeilge and North West Cultural Partnership come to fruition, enhancing local communities and our cultural connections across the island,” he added.

Projects due to be be progressed with the funding will support the “linguistic, social, economic and cultural enhancement of Irish language and Ulster-Scots communities in Northern Ireland and in border counties” a spokesperson for Minister Calleary’s office confirmed.