Irish Post Shop
€6.2m pledge to support Irish and Ulster Scots languages
Culture

€6.2m pledge to support Irish and Ulster Scots languages

THE Irish Government has confirmed funding of €6.2m for projects which support Irish and the Ulster Scots languages.

Minister for Rural and Community and Gaeltacht Development, Dara Calleary confirmed the amount this week, which comes under the government’s Shared Island Initiative.

“I am delighted to announce this significant capital funding today as part of the Government’s Shared Island Initiative to enhance co-operation, relationships and mutual understanding on the island of Ireland,” Minister Calleary said.

Minister Dara Calleary announced the government funding this week

“The funding will contribute to a range of projects that create lasting community and cultural benefits for the Irish-speaking and Ulster-Scots communities in Northern Ireland and the border counties.”

The announcement includes capital funding of up to €4.8m for An Ciste Infheistíochta Gaeilge.

That money, which will be rolled out over four years, will co-fund Irish-language community projects across Northern Ireland.

Also included in the total is over €1.4m for the North West Cultural Partnership, to co-fund delivery of the Cultural Embrace capital project in Derry City.

“It is important that we support organisations across the island who are working to bring people and communities together, including through the Irish language and Ulster Scots language, culture and heritage traditions,” Minister Calleary explained.

“I look forward to seeing the projects being developed by An Ciste Infheistíochta Gaeilge and North West Cultural Partnership come to fruition, enhancing local communities and our cultural connections across the island,” he added.

Projects due to be be progressed with the funding will support the “linguistic, social, economic and cultural enhancement of Irish language and Ulster-Scots communities in Northern Ireland and in border counties” a spokesperson for Minister Calleary’s office confirmed.

See More: Funding, Irish Language, Ulster-Scots

Related
Culture 4 months ago

Funding of €1.1m confirmed to promote Irish arts around the globe

By: Fiona Audley

Culture 2 years ago

Grants of €2.95m awarded to organisations promoting Irish culture across Globe

By: Fiona Audley

Culture 3 years ago

€830k funding pot announced to promote Irish arts across the world

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Irish stars graham Norton and Nicola Coughlan join host Tina Fey on first episode of Saturday Night Live UK

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Arrests after two men stabbed during Belfast altercation

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Police launch investigation into 'cruel crime' after sheep killed in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Tributes paid after Co. Tyrone boy, 8, passes away just weeks after meeting football heroes

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Wife of Ronnie Delany passes away just two days after funeral of Irish Olympic gold medal winner

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Young woman in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Tipperary

By: Gerard Donaghy