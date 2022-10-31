10 fascinating things you never knew about Dracula and Irish writer Bram Stoker
10 fascinating things you never knew about Dracula and Irish writer Bram Stoker

THE WORLD of horror is littered with many iconic characters but few compare with Dracula.

And it was Irish-born writer Bram Stoker who brought the ghoulish character to life when he created the eponymous novel.

Despite having had a number of books published, the author's more notable work is the portrayal of the king of the vampires.

Here are 10 facts about this iconic character and his creator...

1. The novel may have been inspired by a nightmare after the author ate a seafood dish of questionable quality.

2. Bram Stoker began writing Dracula after the Jack the Ripper murders terrorised the streets of London.

3. Stoker actually never visited Transylvania, which was the synonymous backdrop to the Count's home.

4. Dracula’s castle was based on Slains Castle in Scotland.

5. Dracula was almost called Count Wampyr.

6. Paul Allen the co-founder of Microsoft owns the original manuscript of Dracula.

7. Over 200 films and 1,000 books have been released about the vampire.

8. Dracula wasn't actually wasn’t the first vampire on the scene, The Vampyre by John Polidoiri and Carmilla by Sheridan le Fanu came before him.

9. Batman killed Dracula in DC comics Batman & Dracula, he defeated the prince of darkness by impaling him.

10. In 2009 Bram’s great grandnephew Dacre Stoker released a sequel to mixed reviews.

