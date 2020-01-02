9 of the best moments from the Derry Girls edition of The Great British Bake Off

1 The GBBO hosts imitating the Derry Girls characters

Watching the hosts tell each other to "Catch yourself on!" in a not terrible Derry accent was a definite highlight from the episode.

2 Every panicked face on every single person all the way through the show

We've got reaction memes for days, lads.

Derry Girls on the festive bake off is the best thing in 2020 (so far) 💚 #GBBO #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/fCYKumcedN — Roberta M (@rmmillar86) January 1, 2020

3 Nicola vs Sponges

Third time's the charm.

4 Those not-so-subtle innuendos

"You're gonna lick her all over."

"I hope it's not too stiff." "Oo er!"

The wee English fella knows a spot of Bake Off Innuendo when he hears it! #GBBO #DerryGirls @Djllewellyn pic.twitter.com/MVC6QEOWYO — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) January 1, 2020

5 Literally every single thing Siobhán said and did.

We all want a Sister Michael spin-off but honestly, a Siobhán McSweeney Show would be just as good.

Me @ uni when there’s a break in the middle of a lecture #GBBO pic.twitter.com/8ZtN9IknIR — Cerí-Laoí (@cerilaoi) January 1, 2020

6 Nicola using a serious amount of oil... in a non-stick pan.

(She explained herself on Twitter, and honestly, we'd do the same.)

Ok but did anyone else grow up in a house where you were like ‘Non stick? Huh yeah right’

I’m not used to trusting non stick pans!! https://t.co/QdB2WfJhKz — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) January 1, 2020

7 Jamie-Lee sneaking up on Paul as revenge for him hovering menacingly behind everyone

8 Everybody's cake.

The broken heart. The tye-dye that wasn't tye-dye. The crashed plane. The pottery scene from Ghost. Cork Battenburg. "Musty".

All the other Derry Girls having a nervous breakdown and their cakes collapsing while Jenny Joyce has made a true to size Belfast City Hall out of marzipan and fondant #gbbo pic.twitter.com/2STzauZ4gQ — SHANE (@shane_reaction_) January 1, 2020

9 Nicola "A Broken Woman" Coughlan

This is the personification of the Sunday morning Fear.

Do you think I was having a meltdown or nah #GBBO pic.twitter.com/WbtI6KtYmL — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) January 1, 2020

The whole thing has made us even hungrier (excuse the pun) for a brand new series of Derry Girls.

Fingers crossed for season 3 in 2020!