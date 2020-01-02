9 of the best moments from the Derry Girls edition of The Great British Bake Off
1 The GBBO hosts imitating the Derry Girls characters

Watching the hosts tell each other to "Catch yourself on!" in a not terrible Derry accent was a definite highlight from the episode.

Image (Source: Channel 4 / The Great Festive Bake Off)

2 Every panicked face on every single person all the way through the show

We've got reaction memes for days, lads.

 

 

3 Nicola vs Sponges

Third time's the charm.

4 Those not-so-subtle innuendos

"You're gonna lick her all over."

"I hope it's not too stiff." "Oo er!"

5 Literally every single thing Siobhán said and did.

We all want a Sister Michael spin-off but honestly, a Siobhán McSweeney Show would be just as good.

6 Nicola using a serious amount of oil... in a non-stick pan.

(She explained herself on Twitter, and honestly, we'd do the same.)

7 Jamie-Lee sneaking up on Paul as revenge for him hovering menacingly behind everyone

 

8 Everybody's cake.

The broken heart. The tye-dye that wasn't tye-dye. The crashed plane. The pottery scene from Ghost. Cork Battenburg. "Musty".

9 Nicola "A Broken Woman" Coughlan

This is the personification of the Sunday morning Fear.

The whole thing has made us even hungrier (excuse the pun) for a brand new series of Derry Girls.

Fingers crossed for season 3 in 2020!

 

 

