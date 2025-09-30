Government commits €3m to redevelopment of New York’s Irish Arts Centre

THE Irish Government has committed €3m in funding to support the redevelopment of New York’s Irish Arts Centre (IAC).

The funding was announced this week, which includes a €2.5m grant from the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport,and €500k from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

“We have supported the redevelopment of Irish Arts Centre from its earliest days and are committed to seeing this remarkable project through to completion,” Tánaiste Simon Harris said this week.

“Our continued investment reflects our deep commitment to the Irish community in New York and promotion of our values across the US, as part of the Global Ireland 2025 Strategy,” he added.

Speaking in New York, Ireland’s Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan said he was “delighted” to confirm the capital funding injection for the cultural centre, which “has long been a home from home for Irish artists, providing audiences with the opportunity to engage with Irish arts and culture”.

“This funding for the phase two redevelopment of the IAC’s original 51st Street home will add a second intimate venue to complete the new IAC campus," he added.

Located in Hell’s Kitchen and founded in 1972, the IAC is described as “a home for artists and audiences of all backgrounds who share a passion or appreciation for the evolving arts and culture of contemporary Ireland and Irish America”.

The first phase of the redevelopment project began in 2010.

It saw a new arts centre created, including a large theatre, library, studio and function spaces.

The second phase will see the IAC’s original space on 51st Street developed into a more intimate venue which will provide a platform for emerging and early career artists

“This visionary partnership between the people of Ireland and New York has secured a permanent platform for Irish artists in the cultural capital of the world,” the IAC’s Executive Director, Aidan Connolly said.

“The second phase of this project will deliver a second, intimate, flexible space for Irish artists across a range of backgrounds, disciplines and practices - both established and emerging - for generations to come,” he added.

The expected total cost of both phases is $97.7m (€83.6m).