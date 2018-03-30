Ciarán Hinds and Adrian Dunbar to lead epic performance in London on the history of Northern Ireland

SOME of Ireland’s finest poets, actors, musicians and artists will tell the powerful story of Northern Ireland’s continuing journey to peace and reconciliation.

Ciarán Hinds, recently seen in Girl from the North Country in the West End, and Adrian Dunbar will be among those to lead a special multi-media piece in the English capital.

Also appearing in London will be Bríd Brennan who along with Ciarán Hinds is currently nominated for an Olivier Award.

The Irish Government and Poetry Ireland have teamed up to host the event in London next month to mark 20 years since the Good Friday Agreement.

A Further Shore The Journey to Good Friday, 1998 - being held at the Barbican - is a moving and evocative multi-media piece that traces the history of Northern Ireland from the commencement of the Troubles through to the Good Friday Agreement.

Advertisement

This presentation at the Barbican follows sell-out performances at the Abbey Theatre, Dublin and the MAC, Belfast.

Through poetry, music and visual imagery, Irish poets, actors and musicians will tell the story of this ground-breaking journey to peace.

The piece has been devised by Eleanor Methven and is directed by Lynne Parker.

As well as Hinds and Dunbar, the cast also features Cathy Belton, Peter Hanly, Darragh Kelly, Fergal McElherron, Eleanor Methven, Tara Lynne O’Neill​ of Derry Girls fame and Frances Tomelty.

Performers will include actors Cathy Belton, Darragh Kelly, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Adrian Dunbar, Peter Hanly, Darragh Kelly, Fergal McElherron, Eleanor Methven, Carol Moore, Tara Lynne O’Neill and Frances Tomelty; activist Linda Ervine; poet Stephen Sexton; Kevin Doherty and Telegraph Band, singer-songwriter Leslie Dowdall; sean nós singer Ceara Conway; cellist Neil Martin; and fiddler Ciarán Tourish.

It will be hosted by renowned broadcaster Olivia O’Leary.

Featured poems will be by some of Ireland’s most renowned poets including Seamus Heaney, Eavan Boland, Colette Bryce, Leontia Flynn and Nick Laird.

Advertisement

Music will be performed by Kevin Doherty and the Telegraph band, including Conor Brady, James Delaney, Jason Duffy, Charlie Foley, and by Ciarán Tourish of Altan.

A Further Shore is produced by Poetry Ireland, the national agency for the promotion of poetry throughout the island of Ireland.

“Powerful, evocative, moving, informative - this tells the story of Northern Ireland through extraordinary poems and music against a backdrop of powerfully striking images,” Poetry Ireland stated.

“The tone of the piece is dignified and elegant. The poems trace the history of Northern Ireland from the beginning of the Troubles up to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

“The production values are high with direction by renowned theatre director Lynne Parker.”

A Further Shore The Journey to Good Friday, 1998 takes place on April 5 form 7.30pm in the Milton Court Concert Hall in the Barbican Centre, Lonodn EC2Y 9BH. Tickets are now on sale for £15.