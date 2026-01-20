Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard joins Fair City
Entertainment

Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard joins Fair City

BEVERLEY CALLARD has joined the cast of RTÉ’s Fair City.

The actor, who played Liz McDonald in Coronation Street for more than 30 years, is the latest addition to the cast of the Dublin-based soap, which has aired in Ireland since 1989.

Callard joined Corrie in 1989, where she played pub landlady Liz alongside her on-screen husband Jim – who was played by the Northern Irish actor Charles Lawson - and sons Steve and Andy.

She left the show in 2020.

Beverley Callard arrives in Fair City in February

Next month soap fans will see her make her first appearance as Lily in Fair City, which follows the day-to-day dramas of the community who live and work in the fictional north Dublin suburb of Carrigstown.

“It’s official! Beverley Callard has landed in Carrigstown,” a spokesperson for RTÉ said this week.

“The beloved actor, known for her unforgettable roles and iconic screen presence, is joining the cast of Fair City,” they add.

“Beverley steps into the role of Gwen’s long-lost mother Lily – quirky, unpredictable and sharp as a tack, she carries just enough edge to keep Carrigstown on its toes."

Beverley Callard was in Coronation Street from 1989 until 2000

Callard makes her Fair City debut on February 19, 2026.

“Trust us, you won’t want to miss what she brings to the community,” the spokesperson added.

