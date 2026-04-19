Dance work inspired by Sinéad O'Connor to have world premiere in Manchester in June

A NEW dance work inspired by the late Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is set to have its world premiere in Manchester in June.

The Surge: An Ode to Sinéad O'Connor, is described as a meditation on voice, protest and the courage to live a life that defies the norm.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, the work is a joint production between the Joyce Theater in New York and Manchester's Factory International.

The piece will have its premiere at Aviva Studios, the home of Factory International, on Thursday, June 25.

"It is a dance piece that responds to the music and words of Sinéad O'Connor, made by the incredible Sonya Tayeh, a world-renowned dace artist and maker," said Catt Lyons, Senior Producer at Factory International.

"The Surge draws on Sinéad's uncompromising spirit; the love, hope and energy she brought to her work, the people around her and the people that adored her.

"It is a piece that is a meditation not just on her work but on her life, what she brought to us and what we can remember."

'Mesmerising'

Dublin-born O'Connor had a global hit in 1990 with Nothing Compares 2 U but released 10 studio albums during her career, many to critical acclaim.

One of Ireland's most iconic voices, she passed away in London in July 2023 at the age of 56.

In The Surge, O'Connor's voice vibrates and guides the audience through the work using both her music and narration from her memoir, Rememberings.

With her depth of emotion and restless faith, O'Connor is described as 'the tether that weaves and connects audiences and dancers in an evening of mesmerising dance'.

The Surge is performed by a company of 10 female dancers, combining more than 500 years of collective wisdom.

Producers say the work cuts through the notion of age as something to fear, instead affirming the passing of time as a privilege that carries beauty and experience with it.

'Unrelenting righteousness'

Overseeing the piece is Tayeh, an internationally-celebrated artist whose work includes Moulin Rouge The Musical!, for which she won the Tony Award for outstanding choreography.

"To me, Sinéad O'Connor's music is rooted in a sense of a desire for freedom, an unrelenting righteousness and a quest for a spiritual awakening," she said.

"The depth of emotion in her music is unmatched and vibrates through the dance space with such electric inspiration for me and has for decades now.

"I am so grateful to be working with 10 women across many genres of the art form — from dance scholars and makers to teachers and seekers — to join me in the howl. To join me in the The Surge."

Following its premiere at Aviva Studios on Thursday, June 25, a second performance the following evening will feature a post-show talk with members of the creative team.

There are two final performances on Saturday, June 27, with the matinee a captioned performance with audio description.

For tickets, please visit Factory International's website by clicking here.

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