Derry Girls, Cillian Murphy and Graham Norton among National Television Award nominees

SEVERAL IRISH stars and shows have been nominated for in the National Television Awards, the shortlists for which were announced today.

Peaky Blinders, fronted by Irish actor Cillian Murphy, is nominated for Best Returning Drama, while Murphy himself has been nominated for best Drama Performance. He competes against Jonathan Bailey in Bridgerton, Vicky McClure in Trigger Point and Nicola Walker in The Split.

The Graham Norton Show has received a nod in the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, competing against Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Taskmaster and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Norton has also been tipped in the Best TV Presenter category.

Derry Girls has also received a nomination for Best Comedy, and faces stiff competition from two Netflix giants, Sex Education and After Life, as well as BBC sitcom Not Going Out.

The awards are voted for by the public, and voting is now open at: www.nationaltvawards.com.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at London's OVO Arena Wembley on Thursday 15 September.