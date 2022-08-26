Derry Girls star Louisa Garland cast in leading role for upcoming Disney+ show
Entertainment

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Louisa Harland poses in the winners room at the British Academy Television Craft Awards at The Brewery on April 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

DERRY GIRLS star Louise Harland, who played Orla in the hit Channel 4 comedy, has been cast in the last role of an upcoming Disney+ show.

The Ballad of Renegade Nell will be an eight-part adventure and fantasy series about an 18th century young woman who finds herself unwittingly becoming the most famous highwaywoman in the country.

Harland will play the quick-witted and courageous Nell, Variety reports, who ends up on an extraordinary adventure after she is framed for murder – a twist of fate that has far bigger consequences than Nell could ever dream of.

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) joins as Billy Blind, a “plucky but prickly” spirit while Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck) is the eccentric newspaper magnate Lady Eularia Moggerhanger.

Trigger Point’s Adrian Lester stars as Nell’s nemesis and political schemer the Earl of Poynton.

Joining them are Alice Kremelberg (The Sinner) as young widow Sofia Wilmot, who teams up with master manipulator Poynton in a quest for her own independence, Frank Dillane (The Essex Serpent) as “charming rogue” Charles Devereux and Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty) as Nell’s kind-hearted father Sam.

Ben Taylor (Sex Education) will direct the swashbuckling series alongside Amanda Brotchie (Gentleman Jack) and MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso).

Sharing the news on Instagram, Louisa said she has "never been happier".

