Family fun as CBeebies panto released in cinemas across Britain and Ireland

THE festive season is upon us and nothing says Christmas like a good pantomime.

If you’re ready to crack out your Christmas jumper then this weekend is the perfect time to do it.

The annual CBeebies panto will be released in cinemas across Britain and Ireland tomorrow.

Filmed earlier this year before a live audience at the Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Wales, the 2023 story is Robin Hood.

As always the panto is packed full of your children’s favourite CBeebies presenters and for this year they are ably led by Rhys Stephenson.

Stephenson dazzles as the spritely Robin who leads his merry band in the battle to save Sherwood Forest from the Sheriff of Nottingham – played by the excellent Jennie Dale - and her naughty plan.

He is supported by an hilarious cast, with his merry friends including Dodge as Tiny the Squirrel, Justin Fletcher as Queen Tumblebee the Bee, Tyler Collins as Little John and Gemma Hunt as Will Scarlett.

The award-winning Do You Know? presenter Maddie Moate is also in on the action, playing the brave young Marion in this fun adaptation of the traditional tale.

There is music, mayhem and plenty of slapstick comedy that will appeal to all ages as the story gets underway, but things turns sour when unsuspecting Marion falls into a trap laid by her aunt, the Sheriff of Nottingham.

The Sheriff is keen to cut down all the trees in Sherwood Forest, including the wise old Grandfather Oak, played by the equally formidable Ben Faulks.

So it’s up to Robin and his pals to save the Forest, but, of course, that’s not as easy as it seems, with fake festivals and archery competitions among the obstacles that get in the way.

Time is ticking, allegiances are tested and the audience is gripped as they wait to see if the will of good people can triumph over naughty plans.

Grab the family and see for yourself this weekend when the panto hits cinemas screens, bringing with it a few special added extras - including an exclusive presentation by CBeebies favourite Andy Day which can only be seen on the big screen.

Expect music, mayhem and plenty of laughs as some of the most familiar faces on children’s TV take you on a festive adventure unlike any other.

You can catch Robin Head in cinemas across Britain and Ireland from December 1