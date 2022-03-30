Final season of Derry Girls to air in April

THE FINAL season of Derry Girls will air on Channel 4 in April, it has been confirmed.

It will return on Tuesday, 12 April, and like the previous two seasons will have six episodes in total.

All cast members are returning, including Saoirse Monica Jackson as Erin, Nicola Coughlan as Clare, Louisa Harland as Orla, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Michelle and Dylan Llewellyn as James.

However, Coughlan confirmed during the week that her role in the final series will be reduced as a result of a scheduling conflict with Bridgerton.

Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney, Tommy Tiernan and several other cast members are also set for.

The trailer for the final season was recently released, with Channel 4 also releasing a first look at season three with the announcement of its air date: