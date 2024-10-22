Five stunning properties vie for the title of best home in Northern Ireland

FIVE stunning properties are in contention to be crowned Northern Ireland’s House of the Year.

The title will be bestowed upon one lucky winner on Monday, October 28, when the BBC's House of the Year series comes to a nail-biting final.

Since the show launched in September, judges Jane Larmour, James Fairley and Patricia McGinnis have whittled 15 unique homes down to the final five, but only one will be crowned Northern Ireland's House of the Year.

Presented by celebrity design expert Laurence Llewelyn Bowen, the final episode of the series will air on Monday at 8pm on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Northern Ireland.

Here are the five homes still in the running for the title…

Melmore House

This detached period property in County Down, dating back to 1855, has been transformed by owners Fiona and Jonathan into a modern family home with views overlooking Belfast Lough.

Fiona and Jonathan relocated to Holywood from London when they bought the property in 2020.

Fiona, who is from Northern Ireland, wanted to move back home, and while Jonathan took some convincing about relocating, purchasing Melmore House helped make up his mind.

Blending traditional features with a contemporary aesthetic, the house reflects the family’s personality and style and is reminiscent in places of a Parisian apartment with its rich detail and flair.

Scott's Farmhouse

Hampton House

A former gentleman’s residence, steeped in history, Hampton House is one of the last remaining mansion houses in east Belfast.

The neo-classic property has been brought back to life by owners Katie and Johnny.

It was designed in 1862 by Thomas Jackson, the most prolific architect in Belfast at the time, and was once owned by C.S. Lewis's aunt and uncle.

This listed building lay derelict for many years before Katie and Johnny purchased the property.

A sympathetic restoration has preserved period features while blending old and new to create a modern family home.

Art House

This detached new-build property is situated high up in the hills overlooking Belfast, and is a home and contemporary art gallery in one.

Heather, who owns the property, drove past the site one day and instantly knew this was the place to build her dream forever home.

The process was a labour of love, taking ten years and three different architects to complete.

The result is a modern structure that looks like a black barn from outside, while the interior features high ceilings and polished concrete floors reminiscent of a museum.

Floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views over Belfast.

Bijoux in Belfast

Donna and Alan have been renting this property in the heart of east Belfast for 10 years.

Their landlord has given them free rein to add their own unique decorative and decadent style to the interiors.

Donna started with an industrial palette, then softened the aesthetic with cushions, pictures, and cosy, authentic textures.

The décor now features a mix of vintage pieces and more modern items.

Every inch of the house has been painted to breathe life and Donna’s style into it.

The backyard was revamped and now has its own ‘Belfast Bali Beach Hut'.

The House of the Year winner will be revealed on Monday, October 28 at 8pm on BBC iPlayer and BBC Northern Ireland.