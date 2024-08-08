Fleadh Cheoil is underway in Wexford – here's how you can view the action from across the globe

IRELAND’S Fleadh Cheoil festival is underway in Wexford this week – with some of the best performers of Irish music, song and dance in town for the annual competition.

Hosted by Wexford for the first time, Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is the world’s largest annual celebration of the Irish arts, which attracts competitors and visitors from across the globe.

This year the action kicked off on August 4 and it will run until August 11.

From today, TG4 will be livestreaming a range of events taking place during the competition.

“Fleadh24 brings you to the heart of this year’s Fleadh Cheoil with four nights of stunning performances and entertainment broadcast live from four stages in the TG4 TV Village located at Crescent Quay in Wexford Town,” the Irish language broadcaster has confirmed.

Their coverage, which will be presented by Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, Aoife Ní Thuairisg and Peadar Ó Goill, will broadcast live nightly from 9.30pm on TG4 and across the globe on www.TG4.ie.

“Join us to experience the finest Irish and international performers, and to discover the brightest new talents emerging from the Fleadh competitions,” a TG4 spokesperson said.

“Each show will feature musicians, singers and dancers, young and old, who have travelled to Wexford for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann from all over Ireland and from the UK, USA, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Finland, Brazil and, Dubai.”