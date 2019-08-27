Irish 'Love Island' star Maura Higgins to appear on The Late Late Show this Friday
SHE’S BACK!

ITV’s Love Island may be finished for another year, but the show’s favourites are keeping busy—and Maura Higgins is no exception.

The Longford native, who made it to the finals of the incredibly popular reality show, will join Ryan Tubridy on the world’s longest running chat show this Friday, 30 August.

Despite losing out on the winning spot to Limerick man Greg O’Shea and his other half Amber Gill, Maura looks set for a high-flying career.

She has clinched a role as a presenter on ITV chat show This Morning, where she will provide straightforward advice to viewers in her signature no-nonsense style, and has made several celebrity appearances throughout Ireland and the UK.

Irish comedian Aisling Bea will also appear on the show to promote her new sitcom This Way Up, which has proven to be a huge hit with audiences in Ireland and the UK, and singer Sinéad O’Connor will join Higgins and Bea ahead of her Irish tour in October.

So if you’re planning on staying in on Friday night, The Late Late Show is guaranteed to keep you entertained. You can watch it on RTÉ 1 at 9.35pm, or if you’re living outside of Ireland the show is available on RTÉ Player.

