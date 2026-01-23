Irish stars, Hollywood budgets — and plenty of popcorn ahead

WHEN it comes to the great watches of 2026 there is plenty to get excited about - and much of it comes with an Irish angle.

We've done the hard work and scouted out the not-to-be-missed shows and films that you can look forward to in 2026.

Here are our top ten Irish TV and movies to look out for this year...

MOVIES

Giant

Pierce Brosnan plays Dublin-born boxing trainer Brendan Ingle in this biopic about former world featherweight champion, ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed. As yet, no one is sure in which location Brosnan’s Irish accent will land. Later in the year, probably August, Brosnan can be seen in the action thriller Cliffhanger, a reboot of the 1993 movie of the same name. In the reimagined storyline, Brosnan stars as Ray Cooper, an experienced mountaineer who runs a luxury chalet in the Dolomites.

Giant is in cinemas from January 9th.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

The Immortal Man is the continuation of the acclaimed television series, the finale of which had Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) ride off into a place that only he knew the location of. It’s now 1940, the Second World War is underway, and Shelby is back in Birmingham for reasons unknown. If it isn’t the end of Peaky Blinders (the recently announced television sequel series will be set in the 1950s, and will continue The Immortal Man’s storyline of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz), then it could well be the end of Oscar-winner Murphy playing the main character. The film also features a range of Irish actors, including Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, and Barry Keoghan. Meanwhile, Murphy appears (albeit briefly) in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is in cinemas from March 6th and on Netflix from March 20th.

The Bride!

Hot on the bare heels of Hamnet, Jessie Buckley features in a film inspired by 1935’s Bride of Frankenstein (which, of course, was inspired by Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel).

