WATCH: Ed Sheeran pulls a pint in Ireland ahead of ten planned gigs

ED SHEERAN has been spotted in Dublin as he is set to play ten gigs in Ireland over the coming weeks.

The 31-year-old was seen out and about at Fitzgerald's of Sandycove in south county Dublin on Monday night.

A video circulating on Twitter shows the Galway Girl singer pulling a pint of Guinness behind the bar, having eaten in Rasam Restaurant beforehand.

"That’s not a bad pint," Sheeran says, under the watchful eye of the barman.

So gutted to have missed Ed in @fitzsandycove last night!!! 😩😩 And of course he dined in style in @RasamRestaurant first!! #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/mDr3hrc36O — SoCoDu (@SooCoDu) April 19, 2022

So the one night ya don't go for a glass in your local #edsheeran @fitzsandycove pic.twitter.com/ZjzpJiLKGj — BreffniClack (@BreffniClack) April 18, 2022

Sheeran is set to play an intimate gig in Whelans in Dublin tonight, followed by Vicar Street on Wednesday, as part of his Mathematics tour.

He will then play two dates at Croke Park on 23 and 24 April, before travelling to Cork for two nights in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 28 and 29 April.

Two dates in Limerick are scheduled for 5 and 6 May, followed by two dates in Belfast on 12 and 13 May.

The English man, whose grandparents hail from Belfast and Wexford, recently won a High Court copyright battle over his 2017 hit Shape of You after a judge ruled he had not plagiarised the 2015 song Oh Why by Sami Chokri.

His dates in Limerick have also forced the Champions Cup quarter-final clash between Munster and Toulouse to be played in Dublin due to a scheduling conflict.