'The Banshees of Inisherin' receives 15-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

IRISH STARS Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon has taken to the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival for the premiere of their upcoming film The Banshees of Inisherin.

Director Martin McDonagh also took to the carpet, and receive a 15-minute standing ovation for the west of Ireland-set movie.

The story follows two friends Pádraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson) who find themselves at an impasse when Colm suddenly decides he no longer wants to be friends.

A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavors to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer.

US entertainment trade publication Deadline reports that at a press conference ahead of the premiere, both Farrell and Gleeson spoke about the film getting to the heart of male friendship.

"I'm glad to see male friendship as something valuable at the moment when the readjustment of everyone's relationships with everybody is under reconsideration," said Gleeson.

"The valuing of male friendship against a bromance to me is very deep and pertinent right now."

Also on the subject of the film’s interpersonal relationships, Farrell spoke at length about how he believes the movie can act as a counter to today’s world, which he described as the “informational age” that “takes us away from the intimacy that’s required and interests that are needed to exist.”

He continued, “When push comes to shove we will always return to good chats. It’s like the people who don’t believe in God until they’ve overdosed on a drug.”

The film is released in cinemas on October 21.