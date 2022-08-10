WATCH: first trailer for The Banshees of Inisherin starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson
THE FIRST trailer for Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin, which reunites Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, has been released.

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, the story follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship.

A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic’s repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.

It brings Farrell and Gleeson back together after the pair starred in comedy crime classic In Bruges 15 years ago.

The Banshees of Inisherin premieres at the Venice Film Festival in September, and will be released in theatres on October 21, via Searchlight Pictures.

Watch the trailer below:

