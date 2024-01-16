London gets its very own Guinness Storehouse – which is on track to open this year
Entertainment

London gets its very own Guinness Storehouse – which is on track to open this year

ENGLAND’S first Guinness Storehouse is set to open in London this year on the site of a former brewery.

Guinness at Old Brewer’s Yard is a new microbrewery and culture hub currently under development which is on track to open in Covent Garden this autumn.

Its location, Old Brewer’s Yard, first brewed beer back in 1722.

It returns to its roots this year as owners Diageo open their first Guinness outpost in London, which follows the opening of their Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh’s Princes Street in 2021.

Diageo have invested £73million into the project, which they claim demonstrates their “confidence in London and the UK as a go-to destination for tourists” and their “commitment to the hospitality sector, which employs almost two million people in the UK”.

The brand confirms that one in every 10 pints sold in London is now a Guinness.

An artist's impression of the planned Guinness at Old Brewer's Yard development

Dayalan Nayager, Managing Director of Diageo Great Britain, said: “We’re excited to create a new home for Guinness in the heart of London.

“Guinness at Old Brewer’s Yard will strengthen London’s hospitality community and be a must-visit destination for thousands of visitors to enjoy."

The new 50,000 sq ft venue will create up to 150 jobs for Londoners.

It will also become the Southern UK hub of Diageo’s Learning for Life Bartending and Hospitality Programme.

“The ambition is for over 100 London based students to graduate from the ‘Guinness at Old Brewer’s Yard’ programme each year, with a proportion of the employment opportunities to be ring-fenced for Learning for Life graduates,” Diageo confirmed.

Once complete, the new site, which will cover locations linking Mercer Walk, Langley Street, Neal Street and Shelton Street, will include a microbrewery producing limited edition beers.

It will offer guests tours with Guinness beer specialists as well as event spaces which will be open for use by the local community.

An open-fire kitchen, restaurant and 360 degrees glass rooftop space will also be on offer within the development.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has incldued the opening of the Guinness Old Brewer’s Yard as one of the highlights for the capital’s hospitality industry in 2024.

“Dozens of exciting new restaurant, bar and pub openings are planned in the coming months, including Josephine in Chelsea, Three Sheets in Soho and England’s first ever Guinness Storehouse will open in Covent Garden,” a spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office confirmed.

See More: Guinness, London

Related

Music maverick Garech Browne and his quest to save Irish music for posterity
Entertainment 4 months ago

Music maverick Garech Browne and his quest to save Irish music for posterity

By: Mal Rogers

Paul Rudd Has A Secret Irish Pub With Guinness On Tap
News 2 years ago

Paul Rudd Has A Secret Irish Pub With Guinness On Tap

By: Irish Post

Remembering Arthur Guinness, creator of 'the black stuff', born on this day in 1725
Entertainment 2 years ago

Remembering Arthur Guinness, creator of 'the black stuff', born on this day in 1725

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Former police officer who strangled ex-girlfriend jailed for attempted murder
News 9 hours ago

Former police officer who strangled ex-girlfriend jailed for attempted murder

By: Fiona Audley

'We taught him everything he knows': Rising Irish basketball star's pals steal show as they crash US press conference
News 1 day ago

'We taught him everything he knows': Rising Irish basketball star's pals steal show as they crash US press conference

By: Gerard Donaghy

Elderly man dies following house fire in Co. Waterford
News 2 days ago

Elderly man dies following house fire in Co. Waterford

By: Gerard Donaghy

Weather warnings issued by Met Éireann as Ireland braced for Arctic blast
News 2 days ago

Weather warnings issued by Met Éireann as Ireland braced for Arctic blast

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Cruel and calculated' fraudster jailed for conning pensioner out of more than £400,000
News 2 days ago

'Cruel and calculated' fraudster jailed for conning pensioner out of more than £400,000

By: Gerard Donaghy