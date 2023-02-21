New TV series seeks Irish speakers living abroad who want to move home

A POPULAR television series which helps people find their perfect home in rural Ireland is casting its net further afield for its second season.

The producers of Bog Amach have issued a casting call for Irish-speaking people living abroad who want to move to the Emerald Isle.

In its first season, which aired on RTE in June 2022, the series helped six couples and families in their search to move back home or make a big life change by moving out of cities into beautiful rural locations.

For their second series the team behind it want to help even more people, they confirm.

“In this new series, we want to meet more people making the big move - from those moving back from overseas to people looking to start a new life or business in rural Ireland,” they state.

“More and more people are swapping hectic city life, traffic jams and lack of space for a quieter and more serene life,” they explain.

“They're drawn by the coast, the mountains and the scenery in their search for a new way of life.

“And working from home has created a revolution for employers and workers, making the once seemingly impossible dream a reality.

“If you'd like to avail of expert advice and get some help with finding out more about your target areas - and you're willing to be filmed in the process - we'd like to hear from you!”

If you’d like to appear in the programme, get expert advice and learn more about the property or area of your dreams you can fill in a casting application here.