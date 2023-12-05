New Year’s Day treat as Jamie Dornan returns to our screens in The Tourist

JAMIE DORNAN fans are in for a treat this New Year as the Irish actor returns to our screens in the second series of The Tourist.

Filmed in Dublin, the outback epic has moved to Ireland for its second instalment, where Dornan reprises his role as Elliot alongside Danielle Macdonald who returns as Helen.

The first series followed Elliot as he woke up in a hospital in the Australian outback with amnesia.

The Irishman was forced to use what few clues he had to discover his identity while his murky past attempted to catch up with him.

For the second series Elliot and Helen head to the Emerald Isle in a bid to rediscover his roots and hopefully shed some light on his life before his memory loss.

Dornan, who hails from Holywood in Co. Down, first shot to fame in 2013 when he played Christian Grey in the film adaptation of the book Fifty Shades of Grey.

Since then, he has starred in the likes of BBC crime drama The Fall and the Oscar-winning 2021 film Belfast, directed by Kenneth Brannagh, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

On New Year’s Day 2022 series one of The Tourist launched with 11.4 million viewers across Britain.

It was the most watched drama of the year in the UK, across all platforms.

This week the BBC have confirmed that the second series will launch on New Year’s Day, 2024.

In it Dornan and Macdonald are joined by a host of new faces, including Irish actors Conor MacNeill, Olwen Fouéré, Francis Magee, Mark McKenna, Diarmaid Murtagh and Nessa Matthews.

Greg Larsen will also ereprise his role as Ethan Krum, the BBC has confirmed.

The six-part thriller has been created and written by brothers Jack and Harry Williams and is produced by their Two Brothers Pictures company.

“In an attempt to rediscover Elliot’s roots following his memory loss, [Elliot and Helen] are dragged into the dangerous whirlwind of his past life and are confronted by friends and foes both old and new,” the writers explain of the new series.

The Tourist series two will air on BBC One at 9pm on New Year’s Day. All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from Monday, January 1, 2024 at 6am.