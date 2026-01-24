Ten minutes with...Paul Sherry

PAUL SHERRY is an acclaimed guitarist, singer and songwriter.

His distinctive blend of rock, roots and thoughtful lyrics have made him a popular fixture on the Irish music scene.

He has just released his fourth album Peace In Mind.

This week he took time out to talk to the Irish Post...

What are you up to?

I’m touring my new album at the moment.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Not Dark Yet by Bob Dylan always gets me. It's beautiful and haunting.

Which musician has most influenced you?

Eddie Van Halen on guitar. His crazy tapping style mixed with bluesy licks is amazing. Also Mark Lanagan on vocals. I love his gritty voice and Dark Poetry

Who would be in your ideal band?

Vinnie Colaiuta on Drums and Pino Palladino on Bass.

How did you get started in music?

My parents were musicians - my mam, Gloria had a Number 1 hit single " One Day at a Time"

My Dad was a bass player then a manager for lots of bands around Ireland. Music was in my life from day one.

Where are you from in Ireland?

Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

I listen to alternative rock so anything grunge is always there from smashing pumpkins to Alice in Chains.

Pantomime or opera?

Opera....

What's your favourite place in Ireland?

Westport...the west of Ireland is a Spiritual place.

Mozart or Matin Hayes?

Mozart.

Have you a favourite line from a song?

"Whether your sunglasses are off or on you only see the world you make". From Thing Called Love by John Hiatt

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My guitar.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

It's in the country, so nature. When I come home from touring the fresh air, open fields and forests are beautiful.

. . . . and the worst?

Sometimes the isolation of the rural countryside, so it's definitely great to get out touring around the world and then come back..

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Walk your own path, keep a clear mind and stay away from anything toxic.

Just be kind and helpful to everyone. Be good to yourself and others.

Spread good energy everywhere. Always go with the greater good.

I follow the philosophy of Buddhism and Taoism — so peace and love.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Beethoven's Symphony No .9 is a masterpiece.

The classical composers were true genius. The music is on another level to anything else….it's spiritual.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My family: Gráinne, my wife and my two children, Bobby Joe and Millie May.