Try out your Irish knowledge — and general knowledge — with our weekly quiz. Some are from our Great Irish Quiz Book, others are straight off the press! Scroll down to the bottom for the answers. If you get more than ten of them right you're doing well!

Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Shelbourne all wear a golden star above their club badge. What does this signify? Laurence O’Toole was canonised in 1225. It was another 750 years before another Irish person had the same honour bestowed. Who was that? What is the name for the soft bap made locally in Waterford? In which county is Dunmore Head, the most westerly point on the Irish mainland? It is the oldest aircraft production company in the world, founded in 1908, but relocated in 1948 to Belfast where it still operates. Which company? A popular London-based Irish singer announces one evening how much he would love to go home to his village in rural Ireland. This is the plot of a film made in 1938 and starred Richard Hayward and Dinah Sheridan. The name of the film is a well-known patriotic phrase: what is it? The American metal band Metallica won a Grammy in 2000 for a recording of a song, which had already been brought to international audiences by the Dubliners, Thin Lizzy, and The Grateful Dead. What was the song? In which county are the ruins of Monasterboice? Marie Antoinette planned to escape to which Irish town during the French Revolution? What is the main university in Belfast called? Which river rises on the slopes of Lugnaquilla Mountain in Co. Wicklow before continuing southwards through Co. Carlow to Co. Wexford? What is the Scottish dish of oatmeal fried with fat, onions and seasonings, also cooked in parts of Ulster particularly Donegal and Derry? Which Womble is named after the main town on the Isle of Mull? Which Tudor monarch was the first king of England to be raised as a Protestant? Under which king was the harp first used on Irish coinage? Who was the tenor banjo player in The Dubliners? In which Co. Clare town is Cusack Park GAA grounds? Which Belfast poet wrote: “The glass is falling hour by hour, / The glass will fall forever, / But if you break the bloody glass / You won't hold up the weather.”? What do the initials PSNI stand for? The Open Championship (British golf tournament) has been held in Northern Ireland three times. On which course?

The Great Irish Quiz Book has more than 2,000 questions that will put you to the ultimate quizzing test: about Ireland, the world — and everything in between.

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Answers to our weekly quiz

1. Each star represents ten League of Ireland titles; 2. Oliver Plunkett; 3. Blaa; 4. Co. Kerry; 5. Short Brothers, which is now a Boeing Company; 6. Irish and Proud of It; 7. Whiskey in the Jar; 8. Co. Louth; 9. Dingle; 10. Queen’s University; 11. The Slaney; 12. Skirlie; 13. Tobermory; 14. Edward VI; 15. Henry VIII; 16. Barney McKenna;17. Ennis; 18. Louis McNeice; 19. Police Service of Northern Ireland; 20. Royal Portrush.

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