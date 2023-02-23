Warhol takes centre stage in Dublin gallery

A NEW exhibition in Dublin honours four of the most celebrated pop artists from the US.

Pop Art Pioneers is on display at Gormleys – bringing the work Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring and Robert Indiana to the Irish capital.

The exhibition, which runs at Gormley’s Dublin gallery from February 25 to March 18 is free to view and no advance booking is required.

Showcased over two floors, the exhibition will feature a wide range of pieces from each artist, including Warhol's iconic silkscreen portraits, Lichtenstein's monumental ‘The Den’, Haring's bold graphic designs, and Indiana's iconic LOVE artworks.

In addition to showcasing the artists' individual styles and techniques, the exhibition will explore the historical and cultural context in which they worked, highlighting the ways in which their art reflected and commented on the society of their time.

“Pop art emerged in the 1950s and 1960s as a reaction to the seriousness and elitism of abstract expressionism,” a spokesperson for Gormleys said.

“Pop artists sought to create art that was accessible to a wider audience by incorporating imagery from popular culture, such as celebrities, advertisements, comic books, and consumer products.

“Two of the key figures in the pop art movement were Warhol and Lichtenstein, who went on to influence Haring, Indiana and numerous other contemporary artists. “

They added: “Pop art had a major impact on the art world, as it challenged traditional notions of what art should be and who it should be for.

“It continues to be an important influence on contemporary art and culture, with many artists still drawing inspiration from its themes and techniques.”