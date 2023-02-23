Warhol takes centre stage in Dublin gallery
Entertainment

Warhol takes centre stage in Dublin gallery

Isobel Carnegie, viewing Andy Warhol's 1984 painting Grace Kelly' in Gormleys Gallery

A NEW exhibition in Dublin honours four of the most celebrated pop artists from the US.

Pop Art Pioneers is on display at Gormleys – bringing the work Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring and Robert Indiana to the Irish capital.

The exhibition, which runs at Gormley’s Dublin gallery from February 25 to March 18 is free to view and no advance booking is required.

Showcased over two floors, the exhibition will feature a wide range of pieces from each artist, including Warhol's iconic silkscreen portraits, Lichtenstein's monumental ‘The Den’, Haring's bold graphic designs, and Indiana's iconic LOVE artworks.

Isobel Carnegie with her dog Mila, viewing a painting of The Beatles in Gormleys Gallery

In addition to showcasing the artists' individual styles and techniques, the exhibition will explore the historical and cultural context in which they worked, highlighting the ways in which their art reflected and commented on the society of their time.

“Pop art emerged in the 1950s and 1960s as a reaction to the seriousness and elitism of abstract expressionism,” a spokesperson for Gormleys said.

“Pop artists sought to create art that was accessible to a wider audience by incorporating imagery from popular culture, such as celebrities, advertisements, comic books, and consumer products.

“Two of the key figures in the pop art movement were Warhol and Lichtenstein, who went on to influence Haring, Indiana and numerous other contemporary artists. “

They added: “Pop art had a major impact on the art world, as it challenged traditional notions of what art should be and who it should be for.

“It continues to be an important influence on contemporary art and culture, with many artists still drawing inspiration from its themes and techniques.”

See More: Andy Warhol, Dublin, Pop Art

Related

Ten minutes with Eugene O'Hare
Entertainment 54 minutes ago

Ten minutes with Eugene O'Hare

By: Irish Post

Birmingham's St Patrick’s plans confirmed – including community celebration and walking parade
News 3 hours ago

Birmingham's St Patrick’s plans confirmed – including community celebration and walking parade

By: Fiona Audley

'A huge honour': Graham Norton announced as host of Eurovision Grand Final
News 12 hours ago

'A huge honour': Graham Norton announced as host of Eurovision Grand Final

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Stormont meeting will see British and Irish lawmakers mark anniversary of Good Friday Agreement
News 4 hours ago

Stormont meeting will see British and Irish lawmakers mark anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

By: Fiona Audley

Politicians condemn ‘chilling’ shooting of off-duty police officer in Northern Ireland
News 5 hours ago

Politicians condemn ‘chilling’ shooting of off-duty police officer in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

'Momentous day' as Dáithí's Law clears House of Commons
News 14 hours ago

'Momentous day' as Dáithí's Law clears House of Commons

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man, 58, arrested by detectives investigating 'brutal' murder of Liam Christie
News 15 hours ago

Man, 58, arrested by detectives investigating 'brutal' murder of Liam Christie

By: Gerard Donaghy

Civic society platform launched ahead of 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement
News 1 day ago

Civic society platform launched ahead of 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

By: Fiona Audley