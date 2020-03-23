WATCH: Car patrols Cork armed with statue of Mary, saying prayers through speakers

AS IRELAND enters its second week of effective lockdown, many are feeling worried and uncertain, and Catholics are turning to prayer in their time of need.

With Mass services cancelled, and older believers feeling isolated without the sense of community that weekly church trips offer so many, some people in Cork have taken matters into their own hands as they set off in a 'rosary-mobile' across the city.

A video posted to Twitter by a Dublin restaurant owner, Gaz, (@MichaelsCoDub) shows a car patrolling the riverside, decked out with a statue of Mary on its roof and hooked up to speakers performing a decade of the rosary.

In the short clip, a man's voice can be heard saying the end lines of The Hail Mary-- "Holy Mary, mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death, Amen".

A woman's voice then comes on over the speakers beginning the prayer again: "Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee..."

Advertisement

As the car continues down the road, the fading prayer can be heard continuing as the man's voice picks up again.

Check out the video below...

We’ve been looking into finding the *perfect* delivery service ..... I think we’ve found it. Free prayer with every platter or 2 prayers with a surf n turf pic.twitter.com/FZ8q9GPtBj — Gaz (@MichaelsCoDub) March 22, 2020

...and if you think the whole scene seems oddly familiar, you might want to rewatch this episode of Father Ted.