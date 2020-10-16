WATCH: Dog wearing a face mask spotted in Dublin
WE'VE ALL had to get used to the measures included in the 'new normal' of 2020-- but humans aren't the only ones playing their part.

One Dubliner was making his way through the city yesterday when he spotted a woman taking her adorable Bichon Friese dog for a walk.

This might seem a fairly normal sight to see, except this particular pup was decked out in a fashionable jacket and a brand-new accessory-- a face mask.

Taking to Twitter, user Darragh Ward shared a video of the dog playing its 'pawt' with the caption "Dublin never fails".

Animals are not actually required to wear a face mask-- and neither are humans while outdoors-- but the pup doesn't seem to mind its new accessory, and it's likely the owner did it to spread some smiles in these strange times.

And it seems to have worked, with plenty of people replying to the video with laughing emojis and tagging their friends.

Animals have played a major part in spreading some cheer throughout the pandemic, particularly at the beginning, when lockdown was at its strictest.

There was the fox who took advantage of a deserted Dublin with a stroll down Grafton Street, lambs filmed playing happily on a children's playground, a flock of sheep spotted peering in the windows of a deserted McDonald's.

And who could forget the bizarre scenes when a herd of wild goats descended from a nearby mountain to take over a town in Wales?

 

