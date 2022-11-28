This beef and Guinness stew recipe is the perfect way to warm yourself up this winter

STEW is classically Irish. Guinness is classically Irish. Great taste is classically Irish.
Why not incorporate all three, eh?
This recipe is ideal for those cold, autumn days, and if you've got company coming - with Thanksgiving and Christmas round the corner - then this'll be your saving grace.
Guinness and beef are a perfect combination, and who can say no to chopped garlic, onions and a bit of black pepper? Lovely.
If you fancy cosying up to a bowl of this at any point, here's everything you'll need to know courtesy of Donal Skehan.
What you will need:
- 1-2 tbsp of rapeseed oil
- 1kg shoulder of beef, cut into one inch chunks
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, roughly chopped
- 2 celery sticks, roughly chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, finely sliced
- 150ml beef stock
- 500ml of Guinness
- Sea salt and ground black pepper
- 1 bay leaf
- 30g of plain flour
How to make it:
- Heat the oil in a large pot and brown the meat in two batches, be careful not to overcrowd the pan. Remove and set aside on a plate. Add another drop of oil if you need it and then fry off the onion, carrots and celery. Add the meat back into the pot along with the garlic.
- Pour in the stock, Guinness, one bay leaf and season to taste. Simmer gently for about 1 1/2 hours until the liquid has reduced. If the sauce isn’t thick enough strain the juices into a bowl and then transfer to a small sauce pan.
- Mix a little of the sauce with the flour over heat until you have a smooth paste, then whisk through the rest of the liquid. Simmer gently until you have a thickened sauce, then tip back over the meat. Serve with mashed potatoes or crusty bread.