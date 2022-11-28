This beef and Guinness stew recipe is the perfect way to warm yourself up this winter

STEW is classically Irish. Guinness is classically Irish. Great taste is classically Irish.

Why not incorporate all three, eh?

This recipe is ideal for those cold, autumn days, and if you've got company coming - with Thanksgiving and Christmas round the corner - then this'll be your saving grace.

Guinness and beef are a perfect combination, and who can say no to chopped garlic, onions and a bit of black pepper? Lovely.

If you fancy cosying up to a bowl of this at any point, here's everything you'll need to know courtesy of Donal Skehan.

What you will need:

1-2 tbsp of rapeseed oil

1kg shoulder of beef, cut into one inch chunks

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, roughly chopped

2 celery sticks, roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely sliced

150ml beef stock

500ml of Guinness

Sea salt and ground black pepper

1 bay leaf

30g of plain flour

How to make it: