This beef and Guinness stew recipe is the perfect way to warm yourself up this winter
Food & Drink

This beef and Guinness stew recipe is the perfect way to warm yourself up this winter

STEW is classically Irish. Guinness is classically Irish. Great taste is classically Irish.

Why not incorporate all three, eh?

This recipe is ideal for those cold, autumn days, and if you've got company coming - with Thanksgiving and Christmas round the corner - then this'll be your saving grace.

Guinness and beef are a perfect combination, and who can say no to chopped garlic, onions and a bit of black pepper? Lovely.

If you fancy cosying up to a bowl of this at any point, here's everything you'll need to know courtesy of Donal Skehan.

Credit: Donal Skehan

What you will need:

  • 1-2 tbsp of rapeseed oil
  • 1kg shoulder of beef, cut into one inch chunks
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 carrots, roughly chopped
  • 2 celery sticks, roughly chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely sliced
  • 150ml beef stock
  • 500ml of Guinness
  • Sea salt and ground black pepper
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 30g of plain flour

How to make it:

  • Heat the oil in a large pot and brown the meat in two batches, be careful not to overcrowd the pan. Remove and set aside on a plate. Add another drop of oil if you need it and then fry off the onion, carrots and celery. Add the meat back into the pot along with the garlic.
  • Pour in the stock, Guinness, one bay leaf and season to taste. Simmer gently for about 1 1/2 hours until the liquid has reduced. If the sauce isn’t thick enough strain the juices into a bowl and then transfer to a small sauce pan.
  • Mix a little of the sauce with the flour over heat until you have a smooth paste, then whisk through the rest of the liquid. Simmer gently until you have a thickened sauce, then tip back over the meat. Serve with mashed potatoes or crusty bread.

See More: Guinness, Guinness And Beef Stew, Irish Recipe, Irish Recipes, Irish Stew

Related

This Guinness pumpkin pie recipe offers an Irish twist on the Thanksgiving favourite
Food & Drink 6 days ago

This Guinness pumpkin pie recipe offers an Irish twist on the Thanksgiving favourite

By: Irish Post

This Guinness pumpkin pie recipe is scarily good whatever the time of year
News 1 month ago

This Guinness pumpkin pie recipe is scarily good whatever the time of year

By: Irish Post

9 things you probably never knew about Guinness
Life & Style 2 months ago

9 things you probably never knew about Guinness

By: Irish Post

Latest

Data Protection Commission fines Meta €265 million due to personal data breach
Business 1 hour ago

Data Protection Commission fines Meta €265 million due to personal data breach

By: Connell McHugh

Watch as Liverpool keeper Kelleher makes young fan's Christmas on Late Late Toy Show
News 1 day ago

Watch as Liverpool keeper Kelleher makes young fan's Christmas on Late Late Toy Show

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish clubs join tributes as former Scotland and British and Irish Lions lock Doddie Weir passes away
News 1 day ago

Irish clubs join tributes as former Scotland and British and Irish Lions lock Doddie Weir passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

Statue unveiled of Celtic's legendary Lisbon Lion captain Billy McNeill
News 1 day ago

Statue unveiled of Celtic's legendary Lisbon Lion captain Billy McNeill

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in his 40s dies in collision in Co. Galway
News 1 day ago

Man in his 40s dies in collision in Co. Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy