These Guinness Brownies give a whole new chocolatey meaning to 'the black stuff'

EVER had a pint of Guinness so smooth you feel you could literally take a bite out of it?
Well, now you can.
These gorgeous-looking Guinness brownies are the closest thing you'll come to properly chomping on the black stuff.
Brownies are fantastic, but for some they can be a little sweet.
Add a smidge of Guinness to the mix though, and you're left with a slighter sharper, bolder flavour capable of satisfying every sweet-tooth and bitter-bodied pudding-goer out there.
We all agree here at the Irish Post that booze and dessert are a perfect mix, and adding a malty depth to these chocolatey marvels is a better idea than adding whiskey to a couple of ice-cubes.
If you'd like a batch of these deliciously moist, deliciously moreish Guinness brownies cooling on your kitchen counter, here's everything you'll need to know, courtesy of Well Plated:
What you will need:
For the Guinness brownies
- 8 ounces semisweet chocolate
- 5 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup whole wheat pastry flour - or substitute white whole wheat flour or all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder - plus 1 tablespoon
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 3 large eggs - at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup Guinness
- 3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
For the Guinness frosting
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
- 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 2-3 tablespoons Guinness
How to make it:
-
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray an 8x8-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. Line with parchment paper.
-
In a large heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Melt together the chopped chocolate and butter. When chocolate is almost melted, remove from the heat and stir until the mixture is completely melted together and smooth. Let cool 5 minutes.
-
In a separate bowl, sift together the whole wheat pastry flour, all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, and salt.
-
Once the chocolate mixture has cooled, whisk in the granulated sugar until combined. At this point, the mixture will look grainy. Stir in the eggs, one at a time, fulling combining between each addition. Keep stirring until chocolate mixture is smooth and glossy (about 40 strokes). Stir in the vanilla extract.
-
Add the dry ingredients to the chocolate mixture a few tablespoons at a time, stirring in between each addition, just until the flour disappears. Slowly stir in the beer. It will foam as it is added, but keep working in additions and stir until the foam subsides. Fold in the chocolate chips.
-
Scape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Place in the oven and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of the brownies comes out with just a few moist crumbs clinging to it, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool to room temperature, then remove from the pan using the parchment-paper handles.
-
Meanwhile, prepare the Guinness frosting: In the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or a large mixing bowl, beat the butter until light and fluffy, about 1 minute. With the mixer running on low, slowly beat in the powdered sugar. Add the vanilla extract and 2 tablespoons of stout. Continue beating until the frosting is smooth and fluffy, about 3 additional minutes. If you'd like a thinner frosting, beat in 1 additional tablespoon stout. Spread over the cooled brownies. Slice and enjoy.