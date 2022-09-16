These Guinness Brownies give a whole new chocolatey meaning to 'the black stuff'

EVER had a pint of Guinness so smooth you feel you could literally take a bite out of it?

Well, now you can.

These gorgeous-looking Guinness brownies are the closest thing you'll come to properly chomping on the black stuff.

Brownies are fantastic, but for some they can be a little sweet.

Add a smidge of Guinness to the mix though, and you're left with a slighter sharper, bolder flavour capable of satisfying every sweet-tooth and bitter-bodied pudding-goer out there.

We all agree here at the Irish Post that booze and dessert are a perfect mix, and adding a malty depth to these chocolatey marvels is a better idea than adding whiskey to a couple of ice-cubes.

If you'd like a batch of these deliciously moist, deliciously moreish Guinness brownies cooling on your kitchen counter, here's everything you'll need to know, courtesy of Well Plated:

What you will need:

For the Guinness brownies

8 ounces semisweet chocolate

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup whole wheat pastry flour - or substitute white whole wheat flour or all-purpose flour

- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder - plus 1 tablespoon

- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3 large eggs - at room temperature

- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3/4 cup Guinness

Guinness 3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips

For the Guinness frosting

1/2 cup unsalted butter

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2-3 tablespoons Guinness

How to make it: