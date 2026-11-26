A CANNABIS factory described as “substantial” by police has been uncovered at a property in Co. Armagh.

The operation was discovered in the Annagh Hill Industrial Estate area of Portadown this month.

Two men who were arrested in connection with the investigation have since been charged.

The men, aged 27 and 32, have been charged with cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.

They are expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court tomorrow today (November 26).

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

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