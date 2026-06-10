Kieran McKenna steps down as Ipswich boss after winning promotion to Premier League

KIERAN McKENNA has announced he is stepping down as manager of Ipswich Town, just one month after leading them back to the Premier League.

The Co. Fermanagh native, who has spent four-and-a-half seasons at the Suffolk club, said he wanted a break from management to spend time with his family.

Ipswich chairman Mark Ashton said he was 'gutted' by McKenna's decision but hailed his work with the Tractor Boys as 'simply incredible'.

In a statement published on the Ipswich website, McKenna said his decision to step down was made with 'a mixture of gratitude, pride, sadness and contentment'.

"When you have the connection that we have built at this club there is never a good time to say goodbye," he said.

"However, having achieved a second promotion to the Premier League last season, with another memorable final day in our stadium, and after reflection over the last couple of weeks, I feel this is the right time for me to step aside."

He added: "After giving so much to the role over the previous five seasons, I now look forward to taking a break from management and dedicating some time to my family, who have been with me every step of my career so far."

After spells with the academies at Tottenham and Manchester United — where he later served as a first-team coach under José Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer — McKenna took charge of Ipswich in December 2021 with the club in mid-table in League One, their third season in the third tier.

In his first full season the following campaign, he led them to second place and promotion to the Championship, where he secured a second successive promotion, again as runners-up.

Following their rapid rise, the Tractor Boys endured a difficult return to the Premier League, winning just four of their matches as they suffered an immediate return to the Championship.

Despite that and a tricky start to last season in which they failed to win their opening four games and sat just two points and two places above the relegation zone, Town kept faith with McKenna.

After winning only three of their first 10 games, the London-born coach turned around Ipswich's fortunes as they went on to win 20 of the remaining 36 league fixtures to secure second spot.

The final, decisive victory came at home to QPR on the last day of the season, with Ireland international Kasey McAteer adding the final goal late on in a 3-0 win.

Lamenting McKenna's departure, Ashton said he would always be welcome at Portman Road, where he will be hailed as one of the club's greatest managers.

"Achieving three promotions in four seasons, in what is your first role as a manager, is an achievement which means Kieran is now rightly discussed in the same breath as the legends of this club," he said.

"The mark he, his staff and his players have made on Ipswich Town and its community will live forever. It has captured a generation."

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