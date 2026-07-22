Endangered lion and tiger cubs born at Co. Cork's Fota Wildlife Park

A WILDLIFE park in Co. Cork is celebrating a double success in its conservation work after endangered lion and tiger cubs were born at the site recently.

Two critically-endangered Sumatran tiger cubs were born at Fota Wildlife Park on June 16 to mother Jambi and father Batak, marking the first time more than one cub has been born in a single litter at the park.

Meanwhile, three endangered Asiatic lion cubs, born on July 1, mark a second litter for mother Arya and father Yali.

The cubs are currently getting the developmental space they need with their respective mothers, so are not on public view as yet.

However, it is hoped visitors to the park will be able to see the new arrivals in the next few weeks.

"We're absolutely thrilled to announce the birth of both sets of cubs," said Lead Ranger John Leahy.

"I have to pinch myself when I think about the fact that we're announcing both Sumatran tiger and Asian lion cubs this summer."

The latest arrivals add to a significant period of new births at Fota Wildlife Park, which has recently welcomed a critically-endangered Nubian giraffe calf, two European bison calves, a François' langur infant and six meerkat pups.

Endangered

Jambi the Sumatran tiger is a first-time mother and has mostly kept the clubs in their house, only bringing them out in the evenings after closing time when the temperatures have cooled.

Five-year-old Jambi was born at Tiergarten Heidelberg in Germany and has been at Fota for three years, arriving as part of the Ex-situ Endangered Species Breeding Programme (EEP).

Arya, the lioness, gave birth in the den, which has since been restricted to allow her privacy and space while nursing and caring for her cubs.

"As a result, the cubs are not visible publicly, but we hope to reopen access within the next few weeks as they continue to settle," said Leahy.

Arya herself was born as part of the first ever litter of Asian lion cubs at Fota in 2017 before later transferring to Helsinki Zoo.

She didn't settle into the pride in Helsinki and it was decided that she should return to Fota, after which she formed a strong bond with Yali, the resident breeding male.

Sumatran tigers and Asian lions face ongoing threats in the wild, including habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict and poaching.

The Sumatran tiger is classified as Critically Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the highest threat category before extinction in the wild.

There are believed to be less than than 350 individuals estimated to remain in their native habitat.

The Asian lion is classified as Endangered by the IUCN and survives today in only one wild population, located in India's Gir Forest.

The last recording of the wild population was 891 individuals in 2025.

Fota Wildlife Park participates in many EEPs in cooperation with European and British zoos and wildlife parks for species such as red panda, drill monkeys and black-and-white ruffed lemurs.

It also works to conserve several endangered native species, including the natterjack toad, white-clawed crayfish and the corncrake.

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