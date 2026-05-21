Irish Post Shop
King Charles and Queen Camilla try out the bodhrán while on visit to Northern Ireland
News

King Charles and Queen Camilla try out the bodhrán while on visit to Northern Ireland

KING CHARLES and wife Queen Camilla have tried their hand at playing the bodhrán while on a visit to Northern Ireland this week.

The royal pair arrived in Belfast on May 19, where they made their way to Thompson Dock - the last place the fated Titanic ship stood on dry ground before her historic maiden voyage.

There they joined performers involved in Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, which will be held in Belfast for the first time this August.

They met with organisers and volunteers preparing to deliver the festival this summer.

Founded in 1951, the Fleadh is widely regarded as the world’s largest annual festival of traditional Irish music, song and dance, and the King and Queen got stuck in trying their hand on the traditional bodhrán instrument.

Next stop was the Titanic Distillers, housed within the restored Edwardian pumphouse that once helped launch the Titanic.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Northern Ireland this week

There the royal couple met distillery staff, learnt about the whisky‑making process and took the opportunity to sample some whisky too.

Later, King Charles visited the W5 LIFE (Learning Innovation for Everyone) project – which is an initiative dedicated to helping young people achieve the skills needed to succeed in Northern Ireland’s increasingly digitalised economy.

At that point Queen Camilla visited Fane Street Primary School – whose pupils had sent her a bundle of letters inviting her to visit.

The school has 285 pupils representing 45 countries and speaking 47 different languages.

They rounded off the day at Hillsborough Castle, where they received First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: King Charles, Queen Camilla

Related
News 2 days ago

President Connolly 'delighted' to meet King Charles at Buckingham Palace

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

President Connolly begins three-day visit to Britain where meeting with King Charles is expected

By: Fiona Audley

News 4 months ago

King Charles officially opens new Guinness brewery in London

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Community 1 day ago

Irish Chaplaincy CEO says connection to Ireland 'never leaves you'

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

'Ireland’s most traumatic event’: Taoiseach reflects on impact of the Famine

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Gardaí seek witnesses to collision which left two men dead and four more people injured

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Fundraiser for family of Armagh native who died following Northamptonshire collision close to hitting target

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Police patrols increased after ‘threatening email’ sent to schools in Antrim

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Witness appeal after young man dies in Wexford collision

By: Fiona Audley