Fundraising night honours Irishwoman who was longest working hairdresser in Britain
Margaret Sherlock was still cutting hair when she was 91 years old

A FUNDRAISING night in aid of a cancer charity was held in honour of an Irishwoman who became the longest working hairdresser in Britain.

Monaghan-born Margaret Sherlock trained as a hairdresser in Ireland before moving to Chorley in Lancashire in the 1950s.

Mrs Sherlock, who passed away last year, aged 92, was still cutting hair in 2021, when at the age of 91 she celebrated 65 years in the business.

Margaret Sherlock working in her home salon in 1975 (PIC: Sherlock family)

Family and friends of the impressive hairdresser paid tribute to her last month at the Back in Time in Music fundraising event held at St Mary’s Parish Centre in Chorley.

A total of £1178 was raised for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation during the event, which was dedicated to Mrs Sherlock’s memory.

The Foundation, based at the Royal Preston Hospital, supports cancer treatment throughout   Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Margaret's children Linda and Adrian pictured with Irish in the UK TV presenter Martin Logan at the fundraising event

The fundraising night is organised twice a year by Denis Ashcroft, a neighbour and friend of the Sherlock family.

Mrs Sherlock’s daughter Linda, who previously published a book documenting her mother’s lengthy career, and son Adrian both attended the night.

“It was great to see everyone dancing and having a good time,” Adrian said.

“My mum loved these nights and they were always well supported by her clients.

“It was a fantastic tribute to her while raising money for a cause close to her heart,” he added.

Linda and Adrian Sherlock pictured with their mother at the launch of Linda's book in 2021

Linda also signed copies of her book about her mother, Shampoo and Set 75: Years as a Hairdresser, on the night and donated all proceeds to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

