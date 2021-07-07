Irish boys raise €72K for special needs school by walking 250 kilometres to Cliffs of Moher

TWO BOYS have raised an incredible €72,000 for charity after taking the trip of a lifetime to the Cliffs of Moher.

Dublin teenagers Scott Ward and Derek O'Brien decided to walk from their hometown of Coolock, Dublin to the very edge of the west of Ireland: The Cliffs of Moher in County Clare, the opposite side of the country and a journey stretching 250 kilometres.

The boys decided to take up the challenge without any prior training, armed only with determination and the desire to support local special needs school Abacas, where each boy has a cousin attending.

They hoped their unique challenge would raise donations "towards a great cause and [which] will help so many kids".

The lads set off from Coolock at 4am on the morning of the 27th June, and updated their Facebook page 'Walk to the Cliffs of Moher' multiple times each day, showing their progress as they left the county of Dublin and into the West.

The boys walked an incredible 16 hours on their very first day, finishing up with a well-deserved rest at the Moyvalley Hotel in County Kildare before setting off early the next morning for a further 14 hours before reaching Tullamore in County Offaly.

As the story spread, the boys received even more support, with people following the apge to wish them well and donating to the ever-growing fundraiser for Dublin's Abacas Special School.

As Scott and Derek passed through the countless towns and villages nestled on their route through the Irish countryside, locals invited them into their businesses to rest up for a while before continuing on their journey, with others on the road providing them with water, food, ice cream and even fresh socks and shoes.

Finally, after a night in a hotel in Galway followed by 12 more hours on the road, Scott and Derek arrived at the beautiful Cliffs of Moher just after 7pm on 2 July-- 250 kilometres, six days Five counties and three Provinces later.

They thanked everyone who had come to meet them at the finishing point despite the pouring rain, writing "It was an absolute pleasure seeing everybody and I can’t thank you all enough for the experience!"

Derek thanked everyone who had donated and helped them along the way, writing on Facebook that "the nicest people we’ve ever met was on this trip ... Thank you endlessly to absolutely everyone who stopped us on our way for all sorts.

"You have all made this week the best week of our lives."

The best part? Together, Scott, Derek, everyone who shared their story or donated to the fundraiser ended up raising a total of €72,225 for Abacas Special School, with support flooding in from parents of the pupils.

One woman, Edel O'Rourke, thanked the boys by saying: "I’m just one Mammy with a child in Abacas and I want to say a big thank you to you both.

"The funds raised will help and do some much for our kids. You should be both so proud of yourselves and I’m sure when you see the equipment the money will go towards you will be even more proud. Well done and thanks again lads."

You can donate to the 'Walk to the Cliffs of Moher' fundraiser here.