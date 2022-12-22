Three ways you can create your ultimate Christmas sandwich at home - with an Irish twist

CHRISTMAS is nearly upon us, which means plenty of food and lots of tasty leftovers once the big day has passed.

If you fancy bringing some Irish flavour to your festive dining, Ballymaloe Foods has compiled three delicious recipes to help you make the ultimate Christmas sandwich at home.

Founded in Co. Cork more than three decades ago, Ballymaloe Foods was established by Yasmin Hyde, the daughter of Myrtle Allen.

The first female chef in Ireland to be awarded a Michelin Star, Myrtle established her esteemed country house hotel and restaurant at Ballymaloe in the 1960s.

It was here she developed her now famous, Original Relish recipe.

In 1990, Yasmin began producing Ballymaloe Relish in her kitchen, using her mother’s recipe.

Since then, the family-run business has been on the exciting journey of bringing delicious tasting products to kitchens all over the world.

It continues to grow and now produces a range of relishes, sauces and pickles in their purpose-built kitchens located in Little Island, county Cork.

This month they’ve worked on three special festive recipes, using traditional flavours, to create the ultimate Christmas sandwich – with a dash of Irish flavour – which you can enjoy on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, well, any day really…

Christmas Sandwich with Ballymaloe Relish

The classic Christmas sandwich takes on a new lease of life with the addition of Ballymaloe Relish. Use your Christmas Day leftovers for the ultimate Boxing Day treat!

Serves: 1

Skill: Easy

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Allergens: Wheat, egg, dairy, mustard

Ingredients:

2 slices chunky bread (of your choice)

3 slices roast turkey

2 slices ham / glazed bacon

1 heaped tbsp cooked herb stuffing

3 slices mild Cheddar

2 leaves butterhead lettuce

Sea salt

1 tbsp Ballymaloe Original Relish

Method:

Take your sliced bread and slather with Ballymaloe Original Relish.

Start to layer by placing the roast turkey slices on the base (sprinkle a little sea salt to enhance the flavour), then top with the lettuce, followed by the sliced ham.

Pop an extra teaspoon of Ballymaloe Original Relish on top of the ham, then place the stuffing on top, followed by the Cheddar and pop on your sandwich lid. Enjoy every bite - 'Yule' love it!

Glazed Ham Sandwich with Ballymaloe Relish

Fancy a change from the traditional Turkey and stuffing? Why not upgrade the classic cheese and ham combo with this glazed ham Ballymaloe twist?

Serves: 1

Skill: Easy

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Allergens: Wheat, egg, mustard

Ingredients:

2 slices rustic white/wholemeal bread

2 slices Ballymaloe Glazed Ham

2 slices mature cheddar cheese

Salad leaves (butterhead, rocket, chard, cos or your favourite)

Butter

1 tsp Ballymaloe Original Relish

Method

Butter both slices of bread and spread with Ballymaloe Original Relish.

Fill your sandwich with the leaves, ham and cheese. That's it!

Spiced Beef Sandwich with Ballymaloe Relish

Featuring spiced flavours galore, this spiced beef sandwich is the perfect festive treat, elevated with the tangy taste of Ballymaloe Relish.

Serves: 1

Skill: Easy

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Allergens: Wheat, dairy

Ingredients:

2 slices fresh crusty bread

Butter

4 slices spiced beef

1 large gherkin (whole)

3 large gherkins (sliced)

4 slices mild Cheddar

Handful of rocket

Ballymaloe Original Relish

Method

Take your crusty bread and butter both sides all the way to the edges, then slather each slice with Ballymaloe Original Relish. Place the sliced spiced beef on the base, followed by the Cheddar, rocket and gherkins.

Pop your second slice of bread on top (as if you didn't know to do that!) and skewer your sandwich with a whole gherkin.

Ballymaloe Original Relish can be found in all UK Tesco supermarkets and online for £2.20 per jar. For further information click here.