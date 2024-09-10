160 people contact Gardai over historical sexual abuse in Ireland’s religious schools

MORE than 160 people have contacted the gardaí to report incidents of historic sexual abuse at Ireland’s religious schools.

The police force launched an appeal asking anyone who had experienced such crimes to contact them after the Irish government confirmed a commission of investigation would be set up to examine allegations made against institutions across the country.

Minister for Education Norma Foley confirmed the inquiry’s establishment on September 4, following a recommendation made in the report of a scoping inquiry into allegations of abuse in day and boarding schools run by religious orders.

The report, which was released on September 3, revealed that the inquiry heard 2,395 allegations of historical sexual abuse, involving 884 alleged abusers in 308 schools across all parts of the country, between the years 1927 to 2013.

On September 4 gardaí launched an appeal asking anyone wishing to report such crimes to contact them.

Since then, more than 160 contacts have been made to the sexual crime management unit at Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) by email and telephone, the child sexual abuse reporting phone line and in person at individual Garda Stations, the police force confirmed this week.

“An Garda Síochána is continuing to appeal to anyone who wishes to report a crime relating to Historical Sexual Abuse in Day and Boarding Schools Run by Religious Orders to contact us,” they said.

“We are now in the process of making direct contact back with each individual person who has contacted us,’ they explained.

“This is a very sensitive process. We understand the profound impact that sexual abuse has on the lives of each individual who are now coming forward.

“In most cases this is the first time when these victims of a crime have spoken to An Garda Síochána.

“Each person will be given the time and space to discuss their personal experience and An Garda Síochána will continue to support each person through the process at the pace and to the extent that they wish to engage with us.”

The force’s overall response is being coordinated by the sexual crime management unit at the GNPSB.

Individual investigations will be carried out by dedicated trained Gardaí attached to divisional protective service units in each garda division.

“Any resources required will be made available to support each individual who has or may come forward to report a crime to An Garda Síochána,” the force added.

Detective Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan, of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, said: "An Garda Síochána is here to support any person who wishes to report any crime of sexual abuse not just in day and boarding schools run by religious orders but also in any other institution or organisation.

“These crimes are insidious and have a lifelong effect on those who are subject of this abuse.

“An Garda Síochána will support each individual who makes a report to us; An Garda Síochána will listen and will assist in progressing their complaint at the pace and to the extent that the person wants. Any person contacting An Garda Síochána can be assured that their interaction will be treated in complete confidence.”

Det Supt Noonan went on to reassure anyone affected who has yet to make contact with them that they are “not alone”.

"To any person who has not spoken about being the victim of sexual abuse, I would say the evidence in the scoping inquiry and the, so far, over 160 contacts made to An Garda Síochána show that you are not alone, you did nothing wrong and that if you want to speak your voice will be heard," he said.

“I once again appeal to any person who believes they are the victim of a criminal act relating to historical sexual abuse in day and boarding schools run by religious orders, to please come forward and report this to An Garda Síochána.”

Reports can be made by emailing [email protected]., by phoning the Garda Child Sexual Abuse Reporting Line on 1800 555 222 or by calling to your local Garda Station.