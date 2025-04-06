'A mentor, a leader and a friend': Legendary Kerry footballer and manager Mick O'Dwyer is laid to rest

THE FUNERAL has taken place of legendary Kerry footballer and manager Mick O'Dwyer in his native Waterville.

O’Dwyer, who won four All-Irelands and 12 Munster titles as a player with the Kingdom, passed away on Thursday at the age of 88.

During a 15-year spell as manager, he led Kerry to a further eight All-Ireland titles and 11 Munster Senior Football Championships.

He also steered Kildare and Laois to provincial titles and had spells in charge of Wicklow and Clare.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and GAA President Jarlath Burns joined mourners at St Finian's Church on Saturday to bid farewell to O’Dwyer, while the president and Tánaiste were also represented.

Leading the Mass, Fr Sean Jones detailed the gifts placed on the altar to remember O'Dwyer's life.

Atop Kerry and Waterville flags stood a photo of O'Dwyer and his wife Geraldine, as well as his accordion, his favourite chocolate bar, his address book and a golf trophy.

Meanwhile, representing his Gaelic career was a football, a match programme and a miniature All-Ireland trophy.

"His family told me that he kept this little mini Sam Maguire as a reminder that the real one was never too far away — and I believe it's only about three-a-and-half months away," joked Fr Jones.

He added: "Today is a sad day in the parish and indeed for all who have come to love Micko in life.

"Our native son achieved so much and gave so much."

'He was unmatched'

O'Dwyer's eulogy was delivered by sports commentator Marty Morrissey and close friend Michael O'Flynn.

"Through your talents as a football player and a manager, you brought great joy to this magnificent county of Kerry," said Morrissey.

"This is the Kingdom and you will always be the king."

He added: "You need to know that all of us across our nation, across the four provinces of Ireland, loved you and admired you with all our hearts.

"You were my great friend, Micko, and I want to say here how much I loved you."

Meanwhile, O'Flynn described his late friend as 'one of the greatest figures in Kerry football whose impact on football in Kerry and nationally will never be forgotten'.

"Mick O'Dwyer, simply Micko to so many of us, was not just a legendary Kerry footballer and manager," he said, "he was a mentor, a leader and a friend."

He added: "While Micko's success on the field is extraordinary, it is his character off the field that we remember most fondly.

"In Micko's life he was unmatched. To his players, his friends, his community and his family, he always had time for people, no matter how busy his life was.

"Many of us here today can testify to Micko's generosity, his kindness and his unwavering loyalty as a friend.

"Whether you were a fellow manager, a player on his team or simply someone he encountered along the way, Micko made you feel valued, heard and supported.

"As a sporting legend he was only known as Micko but for many who were privileged to be close to him, they knew the man behind the accolades — they knew him as a family man."

Following the service, O'Dwyer was laid to rest in the cemetery adjoining St Finian's.

O'Dwyer is survived by his wife Geraldine and sons John, Robbie and Karl.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Carmel, and his son, Michael (Haulie).