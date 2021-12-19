'Absolutely horrific': Man jailed for 17 years after raping toddler and filming abuse

A PAEDOPHILE who raped a toddler and sexually abused another child has been jailed for 17 years.

Ryan Hawkins, 29, from Stockport, England, also filmed himself carrying out the abuse.

Following his sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, investigators described Hawkins' crimes as "absolutely horrific".

Online posts

Using the online name 'bigladuk6', Hawkins discussed the sexual abuse of children with other paedophiles on the internet.

Investigators from the National Crime Agency (NCA) monitored the exchanges and identified the user as Hawkins.

In September 2021, he shared a graphic sexual image of a baby and told another user about his plans to abuse a young girl the following week.

He was arrested by NCA officers eight days later and his phone was seized.

Videos

Two identical videos of Hawkins raping a female toddler were recovered from the device, along with four graphic sexual images of a baby.

When interviewed, he admitted to sexually abusing the toddler on two separate occasions and to sexually assaulting a young boy.

He was charged with the rape and assault of a girl under 13, sexual assault of a male under 13, two counts of making indecent images of a child (IIOC) and one of distributing IIOC.

Hawkins pleaded guilty to all the charges on November 16 at Liverpool Crown Court.

'Callous nature'

"Ryan Hawkins' crimes are absolutely horrific," said NCA operations manager Phil Eccles.

"The fact he openly discussed the abuse with strangers on the internet shows his callous nature and the fact he had no regard for the profound impact this would have on his victims.

"He is an example of the highest risk and most dangerous sexual offenders targeted by the NCA and it is only right he is behind bars where no longer poses a threat to children."