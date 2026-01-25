Three hospitalised after getting into difficulty off Co. Down coast

THREE people have been taken to hospital after getting into difficulty off the coast of Co. Down.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident at Helen's Bay on Saturday afternoon, including the Coastguard, RNLI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Meanwhile, the Coastguard's Senior Coastal Operations Officer Ryan Gray thanked members of the public who 'acted quickly and selflessly to assist those in difficulty'.

A statement from the Coastguard said it received a report at around 1pm on Saturday of three people struggling in the sea at the popular coastal destination.

"Coastguard Rescue Teams from Bangor and Portaferry were tasked to the incident, along with an HM Coastguard Incident Commander," read the statement.

"Bangor RNLI Lifeboat was also requested to launch and the HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter also attended the scene.

"In challenging conditions, one of our officers entered the water to carry out a rescue. This was followed by emergency care at the scene.

"Ambulance Service crews, supported by Air Ambulance NI, also attended. All three casualties were subsequently transported to hospital for further treatment."

Two of those rescued were taken to Dundonald's Ulster Hospital, while the third was transported to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.