Appeal after two convicted murderers abscond from prison

POLICE in Northern Ireland have appealed for information to locate two convicted murderers after they absconded.

Alison McDonagh, 49, and 54-year-old Stephen McParland are believed to be in each other's company after absconding from the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

The pair were last seen in Lanyon Place Train Station in Belfast on Saturday, January 21 at approximately 1.45pm.

McDonagh was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 2004 while McParland was jailed following an incident in 1997.

McDonagh is described as being approximately 5' 2'' in height, of stocky build with auburn hair and green eyes.

She has two tattoos, including the words 'mum' and 'dad' on the underside of her right forearm.

She was last seen wearing a sky blue-coloured puffa jacket and light-coloured leggings, carrying a bag for life and pulling a trolley bag.

McParland, meanwhile, is described as being around 5' 10'' tall and of medium build with blue eyes and balding, dirty-fair hair.

He has a tattoo on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded coat and grey bottoms with a large amount of luggage, including Sports Direct hold-alls.

Despite attempts to contact both individuals, police have so far been unable to locate them.

Anyone who has seen them, or who knows of their whereabouts, is asked not to approach them but to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1972 of 21/1/23.

Investigators have also appealed directly to McDonagh and McParland to hand themselves in.