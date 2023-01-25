Appeal after two convicted murderers abscond from prison
News

Appeal after two convicted murderers abscond from prison

The pair were last seen in Lanyon Place Train Station in Belfast on Saturday, January 21 at approximately 1.45pm (Image: PSNI)

POLICE in Northern Ireland have appealed for information to locate two convicted murderers after they absconded.

Alison McDonagh, 49, and 54-year-old Stephen McParland are believed to be in each other's company after absconding from the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

The pair were last seen in Lanyon Place Train Station in Belfast on Saturday, January 21 at approximately 1.45pm.

McDonagh was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 2004 while McParland was jailed following an incident in 1997.

Alison McDonagh and Stephen McParland are believed to be in each other’s company (Images: PSNI)

McDonagh is described as being approximately 5' 2'' in height, of stocky build with auburn hair and green eyes.

She has two tattoos, including the words 'mum' and 'dad' on the underside of her right forearm.

She was last seen wearing a sky blue-coloured puffa jacket and light-coloured leggings, carrying a bag for life and pulling a trolley bag.

McParland, meanwhile, is described as being around 5' 10'' tall and of medium build with blue eyes and balding, dirty-fair hair.

He has a tattoo on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded coat and grey bottoms with a large amount of luggage, including Sports Direct hold-alls.

Anyone who has seen the pair is asked not to approach them (Image: PSNI)

Despite attempts to contact both individuals, police have so far been unable to locate them.

Anyone who has seen them, or who knows of their whereabouts, is asked not to approach them but to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1972 of 21/1/23.

Investigators have also appealed directly to McDonagh and McParland to hand themselves in.

See More: Appeal, PSNI, Wanted

Related

UPDATE: Lythia Tebay found safe and well
News 2 years ago

UPDATE: Lythia Tebay found safe and well

By: Rachael O'Connor

Gardaí investigate anti-mask protesters who allegedly abused and mocked passengers on Dublin tram
News 2 years ago

Gardaí investigate anti-mask protesters who allegedly abused and mocked passengers on Dublin tram

By: Rachael O'Connor

Charity launches Christmas 'Santabox' appeal for Ireland's homeless children and adults
News 2 years ago

Charity launches Christmas 'Santabox' appeal for Ireland's homeless children and adults

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

GREEN GOALS: Top sustainability awards for three hotels in Northern Ireland
Business 1 day ago

GREEN GOALS: Top sustainability awards for three hotels in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Australia Day due to be marked at Ireland's hallowed Croke Park this week
Business 1 day ago

Australia Day due to be marked at Ireland's hallowed Croke Park this week

By: Irish Post

Man, 30, charged with murder of 89-year-old patient in Irish hospital
News 1 day ago

Man, 30, charged with murder of 89-year-old patient in Irish hospital

By: Fiona Audley

Harry Potter star leads Irish cast in new play set at height of the Troubles
Entertainment 1 day ago

Harry Potter star leads Irish cast in new play set at height of the Troubles

By: Irish Post

Gardai launch investigation into suspected arson attack on Louth home
News 1 day ago

Gardai launch investigation into suspected arson attack on Louth home

By: Irish Post