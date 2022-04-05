Appeal for information after intruders shoot man in both legs in Derry

POLICE IN Derry are applying to the public for information after a man was shot in both legs shortly after midnight today, 5 April.

The incident occurred in the Kildrum Gardens area of Derry/Londonderry.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said that "three masked men had entered a property in the area."

"Two of them entered a bedroom where a man, aged his his thirties, was sleeping and shot him twice - once in each leg."

The man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A woman who was also in the property at the time was "thankfully physically uninjured by has been left shaken by the incident," Galbraith said.

Those who may have been in the area or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage are being asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 6 of 05/04/22.

A report can also be made online via this website or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.