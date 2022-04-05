Appeal for information after intruders shoot man in both legs in Derry
News

Appeal for information after intruders shoot man in both legs in Derry

Kildrum Gardens in Derry/Londonderry. (pic: google maps)

POLICE IN Derry are applying to the public for information after a man was shot in both legs shortly after midnight today, 5 April.

The incident occurred in the Kildrum Gardens area of Derry/Londonderry.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said that "three masked men had entered a property in the area."

"Two of them entered a bedroom where a man, aged his his thirties, was sleeping and shot him twice - once in each leg."

The man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A woman who was also in the property at the time was "thankfully physically uninjured by has been left shaken by the incident," Galbraith said.

Those who may have been in the area or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage are being asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 6 of 05/04/22.

A report can also be made online via this website or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

See More: Derry, PSNI, Shooting

Related

Flying of Parachute Regiment flags in Derry ahead of Bloody Sunday "unacceptable and disrespectful"
News 2 months ago

Flying of Parachute Regiment flags in Derry ahead of Bloody Sunday "unacceptable and disrespectful"

By: Connell McHugh

Tributes pour in for Irish school principal killed by falling tree during storms
News 4 months ago

Tributes pour in for Irish school principal killed by falling tree during storms

By: Gerard Donaghy

Derry woman who coughed on passengers on flight fails to show up to court
News 5 months ago

Derry woman who coughed on passengers on flight fails to show up to court

By: Michael Murphy

Latest

Munster prop John Ryan will join Premiership side Wasps next season.
Sport 18 hours ago

Munster prop John Ryan will join Premiership side Wasps next season.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Bottle of rare Irish whiskey from 1880 could fetch €12,000 at auction this week
News 19 hours ago

Bottle of rare Irish whiskey from 1880 could fetch €12,000 at auction this week

By: Connell McHugh

Kerry Group suspends operations in Russia and Belarus
News 20 hours ago

Kerry Group suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

By: Connell McHugh

Kerry's David Clifford pay's tribute to Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy
Sport 20 hours ago

Kerry's David Clifford pay's tribute to Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy

By: Conor O'Donoghue

DUP launches its Northern Ireland Assembly election campaign
News 21 hours ago

DUP launches its Northern Ireland Assembly election campaign

By: Connell McHugh