Appeal for information on 13th anniversary of fatal Co. Monaghan hit-and-run
News

Fintan Traynor was killed 13 years ago today (Images: An Garda Síochána; Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

GARDAÍ have appealed for information on the 13th anniversary of a fatal hit-and-run in Co. Monaghan.

In the early hours of Sunday, June 26, 2011, Fintan Traynor was struck by a car as he walked home after a night out in Castleblayney.

The body of the 20-year-old was discovered by his uncle later that morning.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene of the collision on the Lemgare Road, which links the villages of Clontibret and Annyalla with Derrynoose and Keady in Co. Armagh.

A grille from an Audi A4 was discovered at the scene (Image: An Garda Síochána)

Investigating gardaí believe that a 1996 to 2001 model Audi A4 was involved in the collision after the front lower portion of a grille from such a vehicle was recovered at the scene.

The investigation has remained active since the incident but despite gardaí following up more than 400 leads, the vehicle and driver have never been located.

However, Detective Inspector Adrian Durcan believes a change in 'loyalties, friendships and relationships' in the intervening years could see someone come forward with vital information.

"I am appealing to the public that if they have any information to please come forward," he said.

"With the passage of time, now perhaps someone may feel more comfortable coming forward with information in relation to this matter.

Fintan Traynor was aged just 20 when he died (Image: An Garda Síochána)

"Do you know someone who may have had damage to an Audi car around this period? Did someone confide in you?

"In 13 years, loyalties, friendships and relationships change and perhaps now you are in a position to provide the investigation team with the vital information that would locate the vehicle and driver."

A reward for information that leads to the recovery of the vehicle and identification of the driver is available through Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

