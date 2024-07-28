Appeal for information on 23rd anniversary of teenager's 'brutal and harrowing' murder

POLICE reviewing the 2001 murder of a teenager in Co. Antrim have appealed for information on the eve of the 23rd anniversary of his death.

Gavin Brett, 18, was shot while standing on the roadside with his friends in Glengormley, just outside Belfast.

Despite numerous arrests over the years, no one has ever been convicted in relation to the killing.

"Despite the amount of time that has passed since Gavin's murder it is not too late, if anyone now feels they are able to talk to us about any information they may have, we are ready to listen," said Detective Chief Inspector Byrne from the PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch.

'So much to live for'

Mr Brett was shot while standing with friends on the roadside opposite Hollybrook Road in Glengormley at approximately 11.20pm on Sunday, July 29, 2001.

A dark-coloured saloon-type car had travelled towards the group from the direction of the Upper Hightown Road.

As it passed the friends, one of the occupants fired a number of shots in their direction before making off at speed towards Glengormley.

Mr Byrne died at the scene despite medical treatment after he was shot twice, while a second 18-year-old was treated in hospital for a gunshot wound to his ankle.

"This was a brutal and harrowing attack on an innocent young man as he enjoyed a night with friends," said DCI Byrne.

"His adult life was beginning and he had so much to live for.

"Gavin's father also sadly died never seeing his son's killers brought to justice."

He added: "Today I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the Hollybrook Road area or the surrounding streets before or after Gavin's murder and who may have seen the attackers to speak with police."

'Help my family find peace'

A Vauxhall vehicle was observed being driven in a reckless manner at the Sandyknowes Roundabout shortly before the attack.

A day later, on Monday, July 30, a dark blue Vauxhall Nova saloon vehicle was found burnt out behind shops at Ballyearl Drive, New Mossley.

Police believe this car was connected to the investigation.

Two gunmen are believed to have been involved in the attack but despite a number of suspects being arrested in the intervening years, no one has as yet been convicted.

"So much time has passed since my son was murdered. Someone must know who is responsible," said Mr Brett's mother.

"Please come forward and speak to the police, please help my family find peace."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org