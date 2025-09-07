Appeal for information on man wanted for 2002 murder of his father and attempted murder of his mother

POLICE appealing for information on a man wanted in connection with the murder of his father and attempted murder of his mother have revealed he has links to Northern Ireland.

John O'Hare, 51, and his 44-year-old wife Diane were attacked in their home in Oxton, Merseyside in December 2002.

Mr O'Hare was killed while his wife was left with life-changing injuries, which ultimately resulted in her death in 2019.

Their son Karl O'Hare, who would now be 42, has been wanted since 2003 after failing to attend court a pre-trial hearing in connection with the attack.

"The warrant for Karl O'Hare's arrest was issued in 2003 but despite the time passed, we remain determined to track him down and put him before the courts," said Superintendent Matthew Moscrop.

Brother guilty

In 2003, O'Hare failed to appear at Liverpool Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing.

A year later, his brother Mark Williams, then 25, was found guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and attempted murder and was sentenced to life.

Williams was subsequently found hanged at Ashworth Hospital in 2014.

O'Hare is described as white, 6ft in height and when last seen, had short brown hair and a goatee.

His current appearance is not known.

Merseyside Police say he has links to Northern Ireland and Scotland.

'Search your conscience'

"All information which comes into us is thoroughly reviewed and any further action taken," said Superintendent Moscrop.

"Extensive enquiries have been ongoing, including a previous media appeal, and this work will continue.

"John and Diane O'Hare are both now tragically deceased, as is Mark Williams, so if anyone knows where Karl is, search your conscience and tell us what you know.

"People's loyalties and circumstances can change, so if this applies to you, speak to us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers and we will do the rest."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 101, quoting reference 0517278533, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.