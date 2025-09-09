Appeal for information on missing Galway pensioner last seen in seaside town
News

Appeal for information on missing Galway pensioner last seen in seaside town

GARDAÍ have issued an urgent appeal for information on the whereabouts of a pensioner who last seen in a seaside town in Galway.

Denis Slyne was reported missing by his family after last being seen in Salthill yesterday morning.

The 80-year-old was last seen in the Knocknacarra area at approximately 11.30am on Monday, September 8 the police force confirmed in a statement issued today.

Denis Slyne was last seen in Salthill on September 8, 2025 (Pic: Garda)

He is described as being approximately 5 feet 11 inches in height, of slim build, with grey/balding hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a blue jacket with a black line running down the arm, white cap and brown pants.

“Both Gardaí and Denis’ family are concerned for his welfare,” the force said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Bóthar na Trá/Salthill on 091 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

