Appeal for information on missing Galway pensioner last seen in seaside town

GARDAÍ have issued an urgent appeal for information on the whereabouts of a pensioner who last seen in a seaside town in Galway.

Denis Slyne was reported missing by his family after last being seen in Salthill yesterday morning.

The 80-year-old was last seen in the Knocknacarra area at approximately 11.30am on Monday, September 8 the police force confirmed in a statement issued today.

He is described as being approximately 5 feet 11 inches in height, of slim build, with grey/balding hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a blue jacket with a black line running down the arm, white cap and brown pants.

“Both Gardaí and Denis’ family are concerned for his welfare,” the force said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Bóthar na Trá/Salthill on 091 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”