Appeal for witnesses after man's body discovered in Dublin canal

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses after a man's body was discovered in a canal in Dublin.

The discovery was made at the Grand Canal at Coolscuddan, Newcastle on Saturday morning.

The body was removed from the scene and taken to Dublin City Mortuary and a post-mortem examination has been carried out.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who was in the area to contact them.

They particularly want to hear from anyone who was walking or cycling between the 12th Lock, Lucan and Hazelhatch Bridge between Thursday and Saturday.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage are also asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.