Appeal for witnesses after two men targeted in violent attack

POLICE have appealed for witnesses after two men were targeted in a violent attack in Belfast.

The men, both aged in their 20s, were assaulted in the Donegal Square West area of the city on the evening of March 1.

“It was reported that at around 11.20pm, the two men were assaulted by two unknown males, with one of the victims being punched to the left hand side of his face, before falling backwards, and hitting his head off the pavement,” the PSNI’s Sergeant Horner confirmed.

“As a result of the incident, he sustained a head injury, a cut just below his eye, and is currently in hospital, where his condition is described as serious, but not life threatening at this time,” they added.

“A second man sustained a number of facial injuries, including a cut to his nose and a split lip, and also received medical treatment.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.

One of the suspects had dark coloured hair, and was wearing dark trousers and shoes, and a blue jacket.

The second suspect was also wearing dark coloured trousers and shoes, with a grey jacket.

His hair was said lighter in colour.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw what happened, or who has any information which might assist us, to contact 101, and quote reference number 1801 of 01/03/25,” Sergeant Horner continued.