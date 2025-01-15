Arrest after cannabis growhouse discovered in Co. Wexford
The cannabis plants had an estimated street value of more than €130,000

A MAN has been arrested after gardaí discovered a sophisticated cannabis growhouse in Co. Wexford.

Gardaí attached to Wexford North Community Engagement, supported by the Local Crime Unit, conducted a planned search of a residential property in Courtown on Tuesday, January 14.

"During the search, a sophisticated cannabis cultivation operation was discovered," read a statement from An Garda Síochána.

"Gardaí seized 170 cannabis plants at various stages of growth, with an estimated street value of over €130,000, and a variety of cultivation equipment."

A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda station in the Eastern Region.

The operation was conducted as part of Operation Tara, an ongoing garda initiative targeting drug trafficking networks and related criminal activity.

"All items seized will be sent for further analysis to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI)," added the garda statement.

"Investigations are ongoing."

